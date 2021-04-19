LOUISVILLE — Kiyaunta Goodwin will continue to wear blue.
The Charlestown junior, one of the top offensive line recruits in the country in the Class of 2022, announced Saturday that he will attend the University of Kentucky.
The 6-foot-7, 300-pound offensive tackle, who is rated as a four-star recruit and is ranked 54th nationally by both 247Sports and rivals.com, made the announcement at Aspirations Fitness Institution in Louisville.
“Throughout this process I started to build great relationships with coaches. There was just one school that I think I have the best relationship with and that’s Kentucky,” Goodwin said before putting on a blue hat with a white “UK” emblem on it.
Goodwin, who picked the Wildcats over Alabama, Clemson, Michigan State and Ohio State, cited his strong relationships with Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops and Wildcats assistant coach, and recruiting coordinator, Vince Marrow as big factors in his decision.
“I think UK’s always been there, always been in the mix. They were one of the first ones that offered him a scholarship. He felt close to the offensive line coach (John Schlarman) that just passed away last year and he feels close with the guy (Eric Wolford) they’ve got now. He’s always felt close to Coach Stoops,” Charlestown coach Jason Hawkins said. “They treated him like they wanted him and I think he’s going to do big things there for’em.”
Goodwin began receiving scholarship offers before he ever played a down of high school football. He attended Louisville Holy Cross his freshman year and Ballard his sophomore year before transferring to Charlestown, where he lives with his guardian and trainer Chris Vaughn, who owns Aspirations and has also worked with other local players Rondale Moore and Marion Lukes.
Goodwin is the eighth player to commit to Kentucky, which has developed a reputation for having strong offensive line play the last several years, during this recruiting cycle.
“He’s going to bring a lot to the table. I’ll be shocked if he doesn’t start from Day One,” Hawkins said. “He’s a prototypical tackle. He’s got the size, he’s 6-8, he’s got the length and he’s got the arms. If he doesn’t get drafted in four years I’ll be kind of surprised by that. He is going to be a big-time player for Kentucky.”
