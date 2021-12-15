In the end, Kiyaunta Goodwin stayed true to his commitment.
Wednesday, the Charlestown senior standout announced that he would honor his original pledge and sign his National Letter of Intent with the Big Blue.
"I'm staying home and playing football at the University of Kentucky," the 6-foot-8, 325-pound offensive tackle said in the late afternoon on CBS Sports HQ from Aspirations Fitness Institution in Louisville.
The announcement capped a busy couple of months, as well as a whirlwind last 24 hours, for Goodwin after completing his senior season, in which he helped the Pirates average 217.2 rushing yards, 173.6 passing yards and 33.5 points per game.
Since then Goodwin, who committed to the Wildcats back in April, took his five official visits to some of the top college programs in the country.
"I've had a chance to meet a lot of people over the last few months," said Goodwin, who is rated as a five-star prospect and the No. 25 recruit in the Class of 2022 by 247 Sports. "I've been able to take my visits to Alabama, (Texas) A&M, Florida State, Michigan and Michigan State. I've had a chance to meet a lot of people that I didn't know I'd be able to meet and never thought I would have the chance to meet. I've been able to talk to a lot great coaches."
Goodwin documented many of those recruiting trips on his Twitter page, where he posted pictures of himself with Alabama head coach Nick Saban and Michigan head honcho Jim Harbaugh, among others.
Then last week, A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher stopped by to see Goodwin at Charlestown before he made his final visit, to Michigan State, last weekend.
Since the latter there was lots of speculation that the Spartans and head coach Mel Tucker might be able to flip Goodwin to the green and white.
That continued when Goodwin posted the cryptic tweet: "Deep thought... ..." at 12:07 a.m. Tuesday.
That day Goodwin was in San Antonio to receive his jersey for the US Army All-American Bowl, which will be played Jan. 8 at the Alamodome.
Then, Tuesday night came another tweet.
"Thinking of a master plan(.) down to Michigan State and Kentucky," Goodwin wrote.
He was supposed to make his announcement Wednesday morning in Texas, but instead decided to fly home and delay it to 3:30 p.m.
Then came another tweet.
"Toughest decision I've ever had to make in my life(.) I'm sorry I need more time. I will be signing at 5p.m. today," Goodwin wrote.
Finally around 5 p.m. — after a topsy-turvy day that saw Travis Hunter, the top-rated player in the nation by Rivals.com, flip his pledge from Florida State to sign with former Seminoles star, and current Jackson State head coach, Deion Sanders — Goodwin announced that he would be signing with the Wildcats.
"Boom the Big Fish has landed. Go Big Blue," UK's associated head coach, and recruiting coordinator, Vince Marrow tweeted out shortly after Goodwin's declaration.
