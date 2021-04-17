Charlestown junior football standout Kiyaunta Goodwin, one of the top offensive line recruits in the country in the Class of 2022, will announce his college choice at 6 p.m. Saturday evening at Aspirations Fitness Institution in Louisville.
The 6-foot-7, 300-pound Goodwin will pick between Alabama, Clemson, Kentucky, Michigan State and Ohio State. Several recruiting experts believe the Wildcats are the favorite to land the Pirate.
Goodwin is rated as a four-star recruit and is ranked 54th nationally by both 247Sports and rivals.com. His announcement will be broadcast live on CBS Sports HQ.
