Six-foot-eight, 290-pound Charlestown junior offensive lineman Kiyaunta Goodwin has college scholarship offers from Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia, to name a few. His goal is “to be the No. 1 player in the country” by the time he’s a senior.

 Photos by Josh Cook | News and Tribune

Charlestown junior football standout Kiyaunta Goodwin, one of the top offensive line recruits in the country in the Class of 2022, will announce his college choice at 6 p.m. Saturday evening at Aspirations Fitness Institution in Louisville.

The 6-foot-7, 300-pound Goodwin will pick between Alabama, Clemson, Kentucky, Michigan State and Ohio State. Several recruiting experts believe the Wildcats are the favorite to land the Pirate.

Goodwin is rated as a four-star recruit and is ranked 54th nationally by both 247Sports and rivals.com. His announcement will be broadcast live on CBS Sports HQ.

