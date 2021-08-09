Jeffersonville has canceled its preseason scrimmage and its season-opener due to "health and safety protocols," the school announced Monday.
The Red Devils were scheduled to face Whiteland in their scrimmage Friday and were slated to host Bell County (Ky.) on Aug. 20.
All of the affected players are currently under quarantine, per Greater Clark County Schools health and safety protocols, according to a press release.
“It’s a situation that’s ever-changing. We’re following Greater Clark Schools policy. With so many players under quarantine, playing the scrimmage would be impossible. Until players have 10 practices, they can’t compete in any school-sanctioned sporting event, so we were forced to cancel the season-opener against Bell County, too," Jeffersonville athletic director Matt Barker said in the release. "We’re disappointed for our football players and fans, but athlete safety is our No. 1 priority.”
The Red Devils are now scheduled to start their season Aug. 27 against Seymour at Blair Field.
