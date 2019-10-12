MADISON — Myles Johnson had 20 carries for 110 yards to lead New Albany to a 40-0 victory Friday in high school football action against Madison.
Kyondre Winford chipped in 38 yards on the ground and 81 through the air, including a 52-yard touchdown pass to Tim Johnson.
Johnson had touchdown runs of 1, 14 and 3 yards. Dejon Winburd had a 58-yard touchdown run and Elijah Jennings chipped in a one-yard run.
The Bulldogs totaled 370 yards of offense to improve to 3-5 overall and 2-3 in the Hoosier Hills Conference.
The New Albany defense held the Cubs to 179 total yards. Trenton Barnes had 126 rushing yards.
PIONEERS SHUT OUT BY MILAN
MILAN — Providence fell to 3-5 with a 20-0 loss to Milan (6-2).
The game was scoreless after the first quarter but Milan put up 12 in the second quarter to take control of the game. Providence plays at Class 2A No. 6 Linton (7-1) next Friday.
ROCK CREEK FALLS TO EDINBURGH
JEFFERSONVILLE — Rock Creek lost 37-6 on Friday night to Edinburgh, dropping the Lions to 2-6.
Johnathon Browning accounted for the one Rock Creek score with a 58-yard touchdown run. Rock Creek plays host to Central Christian next Friday.
