DUGGER — Senior Jonathon Browning ran for 107 yards while throwing for 65 more and two touchdowns to lead the Rock Creek football team to a 48-0 win over host Dugger Union on Saturday afternoon in the Lions' second game of the season.
Browning was one of several stars for Rock Creek.
Senior Luis Corrales ran for 105 yards and scored three TDs, including a 45-yard scoring reception. On defense, Corrales forced a fumble and had an interception.
Also for the Lions, sophomore Kendrick Payton rushed for 40 yards and scored three touchdowns, including one on a 42-yard fumble recovery return, while also tallying five tackles.
Rock Creek's defense, which allowed only two first downs, also received six tackles and an interception from junior Troy Pope and four tackles for loss, including a pair of sacks, from junior Keelan Payne.
Rock Creek (1-1) plays at Lexington (Ky.) Sayre at 7 p.m. Friday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.