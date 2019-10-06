Charlestown standout senior running back Marion Lukes announced his decommitment to Eastern Kentucky University and his commitment to Central Michigan on Twitter on Sunday.
Hate it or love it i don’t care I found home 🔥🆙 @CoachMcElwain @AKarsch_CMU @Ry_Beard @Aspirationsgym @Talk_With_Hawk @SWiltfong247 pic.twitter.com/pQz0rOTzDq— marion lukes (@lukes_era9) October 6, 2019
This season Lukes has rushed 104 times for 1,319 and 16 touchdowns.
He recently became the all-time leading rusher in program history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.