FOOTBALL: Messer's late return lifts Dragons over Pirates

SELLERSBURG — Easton Messer made Dave Papenhaus’ debut a memorable one.
The Silver Creek sophomore’s 74-yard punt-return touchdown with 1 minute, 6 seconds to play lifted the host Dragons to a 13-7 comeback win over Charlestown in the “Battle of 403” on Friday night.
“It was a war,” said Papenhaus, Silver Creek’s first-year head coach who was the Pirates’ defensive coordinator last year. “It’s one that you feel bad for them. They were right there the whole time. But the way we conditioned we said, ‘Hey it’s going to come down to the fourth quarter.’ I think we had plenty left in the tank at the end.”
The Dragons had enough, scoring two TDs in the final 6:42 to pull out the dramatic, and somewhat unexpected, victory.
“No one [thought we could win]. We had [people in] our own school saying we were going to lose,” Messer said. “But our team, we believed in ourselves, and that’s all that matters in the end.”
The Pirates, who beat Silver Creek 32-14 in last year’s opener, were in control early. They took a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter when standout Marion Lukes, who lined up at quarterback, running back and wide receiver on offense during the game, took a handoff from Andrew Snider and sprinted 70 yards for a touchdown.
Charlestown outgained the Dragons 138-24 in the first half, but only led 7-0.
“We didn’t get much on offense, but our defense was holding them — they had one breakaway touchdown,” Messer said. “We went into halftime 0-7 and our coach said, ‘We can win this game. We’re going to be more focused than them, we’re more conditioned than them.’ And he was right.”
Silver Creek showed some signs of offensive life on its first possession of the second half, driving to the Pirates’ 3 before losing the ball on a fourth-down fumble.
“We kind of changed a few things alignment-wise and we started to get some matchups that we thought were favorable,” Papenhaus said. “We were trying to do some things in the first half to get those matchups and we couldn’t get them. They finally started giving them to us and we could finally take advantage of what we were trying to get to early.”
Early in the fourth quarter the Dragons took over at their own 20 and marched downfield for the tying score. Silver Creek converted two fourth downs on the drive, including on the final play — a 9-yard touchdown pass from Dylan Meyers to Jake Lucas. Jonathan McIntyre’s PAT tied it with 6:42 to play.
The Dragons’ D then forced the Pirates to punt on back-to-back possessions.
Messer stood near his own 25-yard line awaiting the second of those with a little over a minute to play. He fielded it at his 26, broke left, then broke away down the sideline for the game-winning TD.
“First of all, I heard one of my middle school coaches [Chris Jones] on the sideline telling me to take it to the house,” Messer recalled afterward. “The punt came to me and I told myself I wasn’t fair-catching this punt. I just caught it, broke it to the left and had to celebrate the last 10 yards.”
“We work on special teams every day,” Papenhaus added. “We didn’t make them punt a whole lot, but luckily we knew that if we got the chance we’d take one tonight. We felt like we’d really get one to the house tonight, so lucky us.”
The Pirates, however, had a chance to tie, or even win, the game on their final possession. Charlestown quickly — thanks in part to a pair of Silver Creek pass-interference penalties — moved downfield and found itself on the Dragons’ 9 with three-tenths of a second left.
Pirates wideout Bo Braunecker couldn’t corral Snider’s deflected throw in the end zone on the final play.
“Overall a loss is a loss, we’ve just got to come and bounce back from it,” said Braunecker, who was a standout on defense for the Pirates. “We just need those explosive plays. We had one, but we’ve just got to figure out how to get those explosive plays out of us and just fix the simple stuff.”
Lukes, who led the state with 259.9 rushing yards per game last year, gained 179 yards on 22 carries.
“We’re going to be watching Marion on Saturdays. He got us once, he’s a heck of a player, but man the defense rallied up,” Papenhaus said. “We said all week it takes 11 to get a stop every play. We had one breakdown, but we shut them down for the most part.”
The Dragons (1-0, 1-0 in the Mid-Southern Conference) play at Salem next Friday, while the Pirates (0-1, 0-1) host Brownstown Central, which is ranked No. 6 in Class 3A in the preseason coaches poll.