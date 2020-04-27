For Zen Michalski, it was hard to beat the Cards.
The Floyd Central junior football standout committed to the University of Louisville on Saturday afternoon. The 6-foot-6, 265-pound offensive tackle, who is rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports.com, made the announcement on Twitter on Saturday.
“It’s been a wonderful recruiting experience. Now, moving forward to the next chapter! #AGTG Thank you God for these blessings, thank you for giving me this opportunity to play at this high of a level, and chase dreams I thought were uncatchable. Thank you to my family for supporting me through this entire process, giving me unconditional love, through a loss or a win. The Coaches that have pushed me to get better every day at practice or in the weight room, I can’t thank them enough. I want to give everything I have to this program. I also want to thank Coach Ledford and Coach Satterfield for the amazing opportunity to live out a dream… #CARDNATION,” Michalski wrote on social media.
It's been a meteoric rise for Michalski since the end of this past season. He received several big-time scholarship offers in the past few months, including ones from Indiana, Boston College, Cincinnati, Duke, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan State and Syracuse. However, he called Louisville his "dream school" after receiving an offer from the Cards last month.
“When they first offered me I was super-excited because I grew up around Louisville, I’ve lived in Kentucky for most of my life and I followed the Cardinals for as long as I can remember," Michalski said during his announcement. "It’s been an amazing journey and I’m happy that they gave me this opportunity.”
Michalski helped the Highlanders go 9-3 and win their third sectional title this past year. He'll be one of several returning starters next season.
"I’m even considering graduating early, to have that extra semester before my freshman season just to be with the coaches and get to know as much as I possibly can," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.