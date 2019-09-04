While zero Clark or Floyd County football teams are included, the Associated Press high school football rankings were released Wednesday.
Avon took over the top spot in the Class 6A rankings, while New Palestine remains a near-unanimous choice atop 5A. There are also new No. 1s in Class 2A and Class 4A.
The Mid-Southern Conference has one representative in the polls, with 2-0 Brownstown Central at No. 7 in Class 3A.
Class 6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Avon (5) 2-0 254 3
2. Warren Central (7) 1-1 236 1
3. Carmel - 1-1 196 5
4. Lafayette Jeff (2) 2-0 170 6
5. Brownsburg - 1-1 140 2
6. Ft. Wayne Snider - 2-0 134 7
7. Fishers - 2-0 120 9
8. Lawrence North - 2-0 96 T10
9. Center Grove - 0-2 60 4
10. Westfield - 2-0 44 NR
Others receiving votes: Warsaw 28. Homestead 22. Lawrence Central 10. Columbus North 8. Hamilton Southeastern 6. Penn 6. Franklin Central 4. Carroll (Fort Wayne) 2. Ben Davis 2. Southport 2.
Class 5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. New Palestine (13) 2-0 278 1
2. Cathedral - 2-0 230 3
3. Ft. Wayne Dwenger - 2-0 218 2
(tie) Valparaiso (1) 2-0 218 4
5. Concord - 2-0 114 9
6. Terre Haute South - 2-0 102 NR
7. Elkhart Central - 2-0 92 10
8. Michigan City - 1-1 70 5
9. Plainfield - 2-0 50 NR
10. Terre Haute North - 2-0 38 NR
Others receiving votes: Bloomington South 30. Mishawaka 22. Bloomington North 20. Zionsville 20. Whiteland 14. Castle 14. Franklin 10.
Class 4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. E. Central (4) 2-0 226 3
(tie) Mooresville (4) 2-0 226 2
3. New Prairie (2) 2-0 198 5
4. Martinsville (2) 2-0 182 7
5. Mississinewa (1) 2-0 156 6
6. Marion - 1-1 142 1
7. Ev. Memorial - 2-0 120 9
8. E. Noble (1) 2-0 94 NR
9. NorthWood - 1-1 52 4
10. Delta - 2-0 50 NR
Others receiving votes: Ev. Central 18. Western 16. Leo 12. Northridge 12. Plymouth 10. DeKalb 10. Ev. Reitz 6. Culver Academy 4. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) 4. Lowell 2.
Class 3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Bishop Chatard (14) 2-0 280 1
2. Gibson Southern - 2-0 230 2
3. Heritage Hills - 2-0 202 3
4. W. Lafayette - 1-1 188 4
5. Guerin Catholic - 2-0 170 5
6. Mishawaka Marian - 2-0 138 6
7. Brownstown - 2-0 114 7
8. Brebeuf Jesuit - 1-1 52 9
9. Southridge - 2-0 44 NR
10. Knox - 2-0 36 NR
(tie) Yorktown - 2-0 36 NR
Others receiving votes: Greencastle 12. Ft. Wayne Concordia 12. Norwell 8. Edgewood 6. Franklin Co. 4. Mt. Vernon (Posey) 4. Cardinal Ritter 2. W. Vigo 2.
Class 2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Scecina (9) 2-0 260 2
2. Ev. Mater Dei (3) 2-0 246 3
3. Cass (2) 2-0 212 5
4. Triton Central - 2-0 168 6
5. Rensselaer - 2-0 140 7
6. Western Boone - 1-1 136 1
7. LaVille - 2-0 90 10
8. Pioneer - 1-1 72 9
9. Andrean - 1-1 64 8
10. Heritage Christian - 2-0 62 NR
Others receiving votes: Tipton 46. Ft. Wayne Luers 22. Lapel 8. Delphi 6. Eastbrook 6. Linton 2.
Class A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Lutheran (7) 2-0 254 1
2. N. Vermillion (4) 2-0 228 2
3. Adams Central (2) 2-0 224 3
4. S. Adams (1) 2-0 198 4
5. Monroe Central - 2-0 158 5
6. Churubusco - 2-0 136 6
7. Parke Heritage - 2-0 112 7
8. Southwood - 2-0 96 8
9. W. Washington - 2-0 50 T9
10. Attica - 2-0 40 NR
Others receiving votes: Milan 14. Lafayette Catholic 12. S. Putnam 10. Sheridan 6. N. Decatur 2.
