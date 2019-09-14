CLARKSVILLE – After two fairly convincing defeats to Silver Creek and Floyd Central on back-to-back weeks, Friday's town championship was the tonic the Providence Pioneers needed, as they defeated Clarksville by a score of 35-8.
The blowout win marked the ninth consecutive win for Providence over Clarksville (1-3). There was some room for optimism things could be different this year, as the Generals snapped their lengthy losing streak a few weeks back to Eastern and were competitive early against Charlestown.
But the Generals committed four first-half turnovers, and the Pioneers entered halftime ahead 29-0.
Providence running back Colin Flake breaks a couple tackles and finds the end zone.
Defensive back Chase Aldridge took home MVP honors for the Pioneers, picking off two passes — the first of which came early in the game. The 35-yard interception return for a touchdown for the senior gave the visitors the lead for good.
"Our defense played well tonight and we were opportunistic," Providence coach Larry Denison said. "There are still a few things we have to clean up, but all in all, it was a good night."
The Generals were without the services of star running back Dae'von Fuqua, who sat out the contest due to an unspecified violation of team rules. Quarterback Keyshawn Minor completed 8 of 12 passes for 104 yards, but threw the two interceptions and was tested throughout by the Pioneer defense.
The frustration at times boiled over a bit on the Clarksville sideline, but Clarksville coach Justin Boser said his squad would get back to work Monday despite the loss.
"The good news about this one is we'll get back to work on Monday," Boser said. "We've been preaching, that it's what you do Monday through Thursday while keeping an eye on Friday. It's not an attendance issue — these kids are showing up. The beautiful thing about football is the game on Friday night. The grind comes Monday through Thursday and we have to really focus during practice each week."
The Generals finally got on the board late in the fourth quarter, when 6-foot, 227-pound fullback Daniel Horton pounded in a 4-yard touchdown run. Horton gained 49 yards on the ground, all in the fourth quarter, to take home MVP honors for the Generals.
"We had some success with our heavy package late in the game, so that was good to see," Boser said. "In a close game it helps to know we have that ability."
The run-heavy Pioneers flashed some big-play potential. On Providence's first offensive play, quarterback Bishop Edwards hit tailback Colin Flake with a 57-yard bomb, although Providence fumbled and gave possession to the Generals on the very next play. The two connected for a 37-yard touchdown pass late in the first half.
"It's very big," Denison said of the win. "You don't want to go into next week's game against a very good Charlestown team after losing three games in a row. Hopefully this can give us a nice boost. We still have a lot of mistakes to correct, but it's always better to get a win."
The Pioneers' tour of local rivals continues on Friday night as they travel to face the Pirates. Clarksville will host Mid-Southern Conference Salem that same night.
