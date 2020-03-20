CLARKSVILLE — Providence has named Daniel McDonald its new football coach.
McDonald has served as the defensive coordinator for Louisville Male the past three seasons. Prior to that he was the Bulldogs' defensive line coach. Prior to that McDonald was the offensive coordinator at Louisville Seneca for three seasons and the head coach at Louisville Waggener, his alma mater, in 2012.
“I am absolutely honored to be a part of the Providence football tradition and to have the opportunity to grow that tradition,” McDonald said in a press release. “We’re going to bring a new energy, enthusiasm, and relentless effort to Providence football.”
McDonald has some Southern Indiana ties. He has a bachelor's degree in secondary education from IU Southeast, where he was a member of the school's baseball team. For the Grenadiers he was an NAIA Academic All-American and a Gold Glove winner. He is a member of the IUS Athletics Hall of Fame.
“We are very excited to have Coach McDonald as our new head football coach,” Providence athletic director Mickey Golembeski said. “He brings to us a very strong knowledge of the game and the enthusiasm and experience to build on the storied success of Providence football. We're looking forward to him getting started.”
McDonald has taught eighth-grade language arts for three years at Louisville Newburg Middle School.
McDonald and his wife, Courtney, who is from Madison, have two sons, Landon, 6, and Cruz, 4. The family attends St. Athanasius Parish in Louisville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.