FOOTBALL: Red-letter day for Red Devils

FLOYDS KNOBS — With a pair of wins to end the regular season it was apparent that Jeffersonville was making strides.
Friday night, the Red Devils took a giant leap forward with a stunning 35-28 upset of seventh-ranked Floyd Central in a Class 5A Sectional 16 semifinal in Floyds Knobs.
“We won the game because of heart,” second-year Jeff head coach Isaac Parker said.
Thanks to their first win over the Highlanders since 2014, the Red Devils (4-5) will host another rival, New Albany (6-2), next Friday night for the sectional title.
Coming in Floyd Central (7-3) already owned two victories over Jeff this season, winning 41-6 and 38-10 during the regular season.
The third time, however, was the charm for Jeff.
The Red Devils came out ready to play while the Highlanders appeared a bit sluggish.
After a scoreless first quarter, Jeff jumped ahead with two touchdowns in a matter of a few minutes.
The first came with the Highlanders backed up at their own 4. On its first play, Floyd Central’s standout running back Wenkers Wright fumbled a handoff from Tristan Polk in the end zone. Jeff’s Tyson Maddox fell on the fumble for the game’s first score 11 seconds into the second quarter.
After Jeff’s Deydrian Hughes picked off his second pass of the quarter, the Red Devils eventually scored on a 5-yard pass from quarterback Cole Phillips to tight end Michael O’Brien with 6:03 left in the first half.
“They played with a lot more emotion than we did at the beginning and it showed,” Floyd Central coach James Bragg said. “They punched us in the mouth and we didn’t react very well.
“Hat’s off to them. They played hard. It’s hard to beat a team twice and I don’t think you can beat them three times.”
Down 14-0, Floyd Central went to the ground and Wright responded.
The speedster got around the left end, found daylight and darted 55 yards for a TD with four minutes left in first half.
After the Highlanders’ score, the Red Devils moved the ball down to the Floyd 16.
Then Floyd Central’s Colin Cummins stepped in front of a Jeff receiver, picked off a pass, broke a few tackles and scampered 91 yards into the end zone with 18.7 seconds left in the half.
In the third quarter, the Highlanders finally grabbed the lead on a 76-yard drive, capped off by a 1-yard plunge by Polk.
On the very next play from scrimmage, Jeff handed the ball to Jordan Ferguson, who raced 85 yards for a TD. Ferguson, one of the offensive stars for Jeff, finished with 166 yards on 22 carries.
After Jeff recovered the ensuing onside kick, Ferguson finished the short-field drive with his second score of the night on a 17-yard run, giving the Red Devils the lead for good, 28-21.
“We wanted to be aggressive,” Parker said. “We wanted to keep our foot on the gas.”
On the next drive, Ferguson added his third TD of the night on a short 2-yard run, giving Jeff a 35-21 lead with 10:54 left.
“We knew we had the team to do this,” Ferguson said of surprising Floyd Central. “We just had to get our heads on right and play the game.”
Floyd Central’s Wright, who finished with 150 yards on 21 carries, scored from 33 yards to pull the hosts within one score early in the fourth quarter. The Highlanders, however, couldn’t get closer.