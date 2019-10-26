JEFFERSONVILLE — Rock Creek will have to wait at least another year to secure its first postseason win after falling to North Central 34-12 Friday night in a Class A Sectional 48 first-round game at Woehrle Athletic Complex.
The visiting Thunderbirds (2-8) recovered a fumbled kickoff and scored on their first possession. From there, they never trailed.
In fact, North Central used two long pass plays to take a 14-0 lead midway through the second quarter.
On their first possession, the Thunderbirds faced a long fourth-down play at the Rock Creek 30.
Quarterback Coby Brewer then spotted Bryton Suggs in the end zone for the game’s first score with 10:03 left.
In the second quarter, Brewer again hit Suggs on the right side of the field. Suggs got behind the defense, caught the ball in stride and raced to the end zone.
North Central led 14-0.
Rock Creek (2-7) answered with a long scoring pass of its own as Luis Corrales caught a pass in the left flats and raced 55 yards for the score.
The Thunderbirds, though, pushed the ball down the field before halftime and Keylin Thompson scored on a 15-yard run right up the middle with 2:03 left, giving North Central a 20-6 halftime edge.
The Thunderbirds added two more scores in the second quarter — a four-yard run by Jayce Norman and a eight-yard keeper by Brewer — and stayed in control.
Rock Creek, meanwhile, added one more scored as Johnathon Browning scored on a 12-yard quarterback keeper late in the third quarter.
