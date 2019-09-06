LEXINGTON, KY. — A week after pitching a shutout and boasting a high-octane offense, Rock Creek Academy saw the opposite happen on the road against Lexington Sayre. It was a historic night in the Bluegrass State for the opposing Spartans, playing under the lights for the first time in school history.
Unfortunately for the Lions, the Spartans, in their second year of football at the school, used that to their advantage, feeding on the momentum from the onset and putting the Lions away, 34-0.
“We shot ourselves in the foot every play. I felt like we were the better team and we just gave them points all over the field,” Rock Creek head coach Josh Caldwell said following the disappointing loss.
Sayre’s offense struck first midway through the first quarter. Rock Creek senior Luis Corrales returned the ensuing kickoff 39 yards to set the Lions up with great field position. But the Lions were unable to capitalize, ultimately turning the ball over on downs. The frustration continued as Rock Creek coughed up the football on four separate drives and saw two possessions end with an interception.
“It’s disheartening because we had a great game last week and then we come out here and lay a goose egg. We’re better than that. We’re a lot better than that.”
The Lion offense had success moving the football, visiting the Sayre red zone on nine different occasions. It was ball possession that thwarted any and all chances for Coach Caldwell’s team to get back into it.
“We know we’re going to run the ball a lot so we practice strip drills every day. We don’t fumble in practice but we get out here and we fumble four times in a game, it’s really disheartening.”
Rock Creek (1-2) returns home next Friday for a matchup against Crawford County at 7 p.m.
