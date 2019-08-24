SCOTTSBURG — Clarksville was oh so close to snapping a 45-game high school football losing streak.
The Generals led 14-7 at halftime but lost 21-20 to open the 2019 season.
Keyshawn Minor accounted for all three Clarksville touchdowns, throwing to Kohe Quarles in the first quarter and running for a five-yard go-ahead touchdown in the second quarter.
Minor, who also connected to Quarles for a 30-yard play during the second-quarter scoring drive, tossed a second half touchdown was to Robert Lamar.
Minor also ran the ball well, coach Justin Boser said, as the Scottsburg defense focused on stopping Dae’von Fuqua.
“We made big pass plays. We ran the ball well. They were keyed on Dae’von and trying to stop those sweeps,” Boser said. “Sometimes we were able to beat them in the middle because they keyed on the edges.”
The Clarksville defense held its own, coming up with a couple huge stops inside the red zone to get the ball back in the first half.
“They came out and we knew they’d run that power. They scored on that first one, but in years past you’d have seen Clarksville hang their heads. We came back and came back down and scored,” Boser said. “That’s something to keep building off of. We kept battling. They were a big team and we don’t have that size. Our guys kept making little adjustments to come up with stops.”
Clarksville drove inside the Scottsburg 20-yard line with under five minutes to go but fumbled.
Oldenburg Academy tops Rock Creek
Oldenburg Academy prevailed with a 42-6 victory against Rock Creek. No further details were available at press time.
Providence gets win at Bethlehem
BARDSTOWN, KY. — Providence opened its season with a 29-20 victory at Bethlehem.
Jeremy Gettelfinger led the Pioneers’ strong rushing attack with 11 carries for 106 yards. Collin Flake added 91 yards on 18 carries and Bishop Edwards 60 yards on 12 carries.
“It feels good. That makes the trip home from Bardstown a lot nicer when you get a win,” coach Larry Dennison said on the WXVW-FM postgame show. “We beat a very good Bethlehem team. They’re very big. Their entire defensive line was 240 pounds. Our kids played very well. Our defense bended but didn’t break.”
