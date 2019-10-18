Democrat incumbent Mayor Jeff Gahan is being challenged by not one, but two candidates who would like to move into the office he now occupies. Republican Mark Seabrook, a local retired business owner, has experience in both county and city government, having served as a commissioner and on the city council. Seabrook vows better transparency in government, as does Dan Coffey. Running as an independent, Coffey says that, if elected, he'll work for the "people," not the "party." He's represented the 1st District on the city council for over 19 years. Gahan points to his accomplishments while mayor — including being fiscally responsible and investing in the community with family-friendly initiatives such as River Run water park — as reason to re-elect him. One thing's for sure, a three-way race will spread out the votes — so every vote counts.

