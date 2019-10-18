CLARKSVILLE — Clarksville survived a late North Harrison rally to escape with a 62-60 Mid-Southern Conference win Friday night at Newcom Field.
The victory came on the Generals' Senior Night.
"I want to shoutout to our group of seniors," said Clarksville coach Justin Boser, whose program has won back-to-back games for the first time since 2014. "I am really proud of this group and I was happy to see them pick up the win in their last home regular-season game. This is the group that ended our super long [losing] streak, I'm proud of these guys."
Dae'von Fuqua led the Generals with a huge game. The junior scored six touchdowns, rushed for 240 yards and recorded 16 tackles on defense.
Clarksville came out hot and started the game with an onside kick. The Generals recovered it and went down and scored right away. They kept rolling from there, eventually building a 50-32 lead.
The Cougars, though, stormed back. The visitors got within two late, but the Generals stopped their two-point conversion attempt to seal the victory.
"This was a great team win," Boser said. "It was a back-and-fourth game. Hats off to North Harrison, they kept coming back and were playing really hard, and our guys played just the same. The game came down to a conversion there at the end and our guys did a phenomenal job there stuffing the ball carrier at the 1-yard line. "
The Generals (3-6, 3-5) play host to Providence next Friday in a first-round game of Class 2A Sectional 39.
HAWKINS GET 100TH WIN
PEKIN — Charlestown coach Jason Hawkins notched the 100th win of his career as the Pirates ran past host Eastern 35-6 Friday night in MSC action.
Charlestown (7-2, 6-2) will take a seven-game winning streak into next Friday night's Class 3A Sectional 31 first-round game against Brownstown Central (9-0, 8-0).
MINERS TOP PIONEERS 35-7
LINTON — Class 2A No. 5 Linton-Stockton built a 35-0 halftime lead en route to a 35-7 triumph over visiting Providence on Friday night.
The Pioneers (3-6) are back in action at Clarksville next Friday.
