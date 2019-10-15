Down! Set! Hut! Welcome back to the Southern Indiana Monday Morning Quarterback (although we're coming to you on Tuesday this week due to the Columbus Day holiday), where we look back at the news, notes and quotes from the local high school weekend that was, as well as look ahead at what's to come.
Several intriguing matchups were revealed when pairings for the IHSAA state tournament were released Sunday evening.
Before the play clock runs out, let's take a quick look at each sectional that includes an area school.
Class 5A Sectional 16
Semifinals (Nov. 1)
Game 1: New Albany (3-5) at Jeffersonville (3-5)
Game 2: Bedford NL (2-6) at Floyd Central (6-2)
Final (Nov. 8)
Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
Favorite: The Highlanders are definitely the favorites to capture their third sectional title — and first since 2009 — considering they have beaten the other three teams in the field by a combined 61 points. However, much of that total was in Floyd's 36-point victory over New Albany. As Floyd's eight-point win over Bedford last Friday showed, anything can happen this time of year.
Quick takes: The New Albany at Jeff semifinal matchup is very intriguing. The Red Devils beat the Bulldogs handily (32-13) at Blair Field in early September, but New Albany has improved since then. But so has Jeff. Both teams could enter the postseason riding 3-game win streaks.
Class 4A Sectional 23
First round (Oct. 25)
Game 1: Greenwood (3-5) at Madison (1-7)
Game 2: Silver Creek (7-1) at East Central (8-0)
Game 3: Jennings County (3-5) at Martinsville (3-5)
Game 4: Mooresville (6-2) at South Dearborn (5-3)
Semifinals (Nov. 1)
Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
Final (Nov. 8)
Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner
Favorite: East Central. The third-ranked Trojans have won four straight sectional titles and have outscored their first eight foes by an average of 35 points per game (39-4) so far this season.
Quick takes: Silver Creek had the worst luck of any of the local teams, drawing East Central on the road in a first-round game. This will be a matchup of two of the top scoring defenses in the state. The Trojans lead all six classes in opponents’ points per game (four), while the Dragons are 19th (9.88 ppg).
Class 3A Sectional 31
First round (Oct. 25)
Game 1: Brownstown Central (8-0) at Charlestown (6-2)
Game 2: Scottsburg (3-5) at Lawrenceburg (7-1)
Game 3: Batesville (2-6) at Rushville (1-7)
Game 4: Franklin County (5-3) at Greensburg (4-4)
Semifinals (Nov. 1)
Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
Final (Nov. 8)
Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner
Favorite: Brownstown Central. The sixth-ranked Braves have to be the favorites since they’ll enter the postseason unbeaten and have won sectional titles in three of the last four years. However, they aren’t overwhelming favorites by any means. They could easily lose at Charlestown in the first round, or to ninth-ranked Lawrenceburg in the semifinals.
Quick takes: Charlestown could definitely knock off Brownstown in the first round. The Pirates had them on the ropes earlier this season, and they have improved since then. Plus, if you are going to draw Brownstown in the first round it’s better to have the Braves at home rather than on the road.
Class 2A Sectional 39
First round (Oct. 25)
Game 1: Providence (3-5) at Clarksville (2-6)
Game 2: Eastern (0-8) at Union County (1-7)
Game 3: Paoli (4-4) at Switzerland County (5-3)
Game 4: Mitchell (4-4) at Triton Central (5-3)
Semifinals (Nov. 1)
Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
Final (Nov. 8)
Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner
Favorite: Triton Central. The Tigers are the definitive favorites. Of their three losses, one was an 8-7 setback to 2A No. 7 Scecina and another was a 28-14 defeat at Class A No. 1 Indianapolis Lutheran.
Quick takes: The Town Championship Part II is definitely a fun matchup to start the sectional with. Clarksville likely feels it has something to prove after losing the earlier matchup, without standout Dae’von Fuqua, by 27 points. The winner of this game should easily win its semifinal and play in the sectional final.
Class A Sectional 48
First round (Oct. 25)
Game 1: Perry Central (4-4) at Tecumseh (2-6)
Game 2: North Central (Farmersburg) (1-7) at Rock Creek (2-6)
Game 3: West Washington (8-0) at Springs Valley (4-4)
Game 4: Eastern Greene (0-8) at North Daviess (5-3)
Semifinals (Nov. 1)
Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
Final (Nov. 8)
Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner
Favorite: Unbeaten West Washington is the decided favorite. The fourth-ranked Senators are tied for seventh in the state in scoring (46.5 points per game) and fourth in scoring margin (38.63 ppg). However a semifinal matchup against North Daviess could be an interesting game.
Quick takes: Rock Creek got a great draw! First off, the Lions have a good chance to pick up their first postseason win when they host North Central (Farmersburg). The Thunderbirds’ lone win this season was a 21-8 triumph over Indiana Deaf. Plus, Rock Creek drew away from both West Washington and North Daviess.
PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
Isaac Findley (Jeffersonville): The senior running ran for 167 yards and scored three TDs — on runs of 29 and 35 yards, as well as a 79-yard kickoff return — in the Red Devils’ 54-29 win over visiting Jennings County on Friday night.
Dae’von Fuqua (Clarksville): The junior rushed for 59 yards and a touchdown, but did his biggest damage on defense, recording 26 tackles — including 16 solo stops — while forcing and recovering two fumbles — one of which he returned for a touchdown — in the Generals' 34-29 win at Corydon Central.
GAME BALLS
Charlestown defense: The Pirates limited Salem to six points. They also had 12 tackles for losses. Deke Brown topped the team with 18 tackles, while four others were in double digits — Deven Lukes (14), Brody Wagers (13), Bo Braunecker (11), Brice Sweeney (10).
Myles Johnson (New Albany): The sophomore ran for 110 yards and three touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 40-0 win at Madison.
Marion Lukes (Charlestown): The senior RB ran for 149 yards and three touchdowns in the Pirates’ 20-6 win over Salem.
Easton Messer (Silver Creek): The sophomore running back ran for 52 yards, including a TD, and returned a kickoff 78 yards for a TD.
Wenkers Wright (Floyd Central): The junior running back ran for 148 yards and two touchdowns in the Highlanders’ 29-21 win over Bedford North Lawrence.
LOOKING AHEAD
Here’s a quick glance at next Friday’s games, which does not include Rock Creek's scheduled game against Central Christian, which folded its team.
Bedford NL (2-6, 2-3) at Jeff (3-5, 3-2): The Red Devils look for their third straight win, which would clinch at least third place in the Hoosier Hills Conference.
Charlestown (6-2, 5-2) at Eastern (0-8, 0-7): The Pirates try to close out the regular season with their seventh straight win.
Corydon Central (2-6, 1-6) at Silver Creek (7-1, 6-1): The Dragons look to bounce back from their loss to Brownstown and sew up second-place in the Mid-Southern Conference with a win.
Floyd Central (6-2, 4-1) at Seymour (4-4, 2-3): The Highlanders try for their third straight victory and to sew up second place in the HHC.
Jennings County (3-5, 1-4) at New Albany (3-5, 2-3): The Bulldogs look for their third consecutive win.
North Harrison (3-4, 3-4) at Clarksville (2-6, 2-5): The Generals try to carry over the momentum from their win at Corydon Central and aim for their first 2-game win streak since 2014.
Providence (3-5) at Linton-Stockton (7-1): The Pioneers look to bounce back from their 20-0 loss at Milan when they face the 2A No. 6 Miners.
