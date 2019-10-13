9-6-19_NewAlbany@Jeffersonville_FB_6645.jpg
Jeffersonville's Jordan Ferguson drives for extra yards during the Red Devils' 32-13 victory over New Albany at Blair Field on Friday. 

 Photo by Joe Ullrich

Pairings for the 47th Annual IHSAA Football State Tournament were released Sunday evening. 

First-round games will be played Oct. 25 with the sectional semifinal games set for Nov. 1 and sectional finals slated for Nov. 8. Game times will be released later. 

Below are the pairings for all of the sectionals involving local teams. 

IHSAA SECTIONAL PAIRINGS

Class 5A Sectional 16

Semifinals (Nov. 1)

     Game 1: New Albany (3-5) at Jeffersonville (3-5)

     Game 2: Bedford NL (2-6) at Floyd Central (6-2)

Final (Nov. 8)

     Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

.

Class 4A Sectional 23

First round (Oct. 25) 

     Game 1: Greenwood (3-5) at Madison (1-7)

     Game 2: Silver Creek (7-1) at East Central (8-0)

     Game 3: Jennings County (3-5) at Martinsville (3-5)

     Game 4: Mooresville (6-2) at South Dearborn (5-3)

Semifinals (Nov. 1)

     Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

     Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Final (Nov. 8)

     Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner

.

Class 3A Sectional 31

First round (Oct. 25)

     Game 1: Brownstown Central (8-0) at Charlestown (6-2)

     Game 2: Scottsburg (3-5) at Lawrenceburg (7-1)

     Game 3: Batesville (2-6) at Rushville (1-7)

     Game 4: Franklin County (5-3) at Greensburg (4-4)

Semifinals (Nov. 1)

     Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

     Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Final (Nov. 8)

     Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner

.

Class 2A Sectional 39

First round (Oct. 25)

     Game 1: Providence (3-5) at Clarksville (2-6)

     Game 2: Eastern (0-8) at Union County (1-7)

     Game 3: Paoli (4-4) at Switzerland County (5-3) 

     Game 4: Mitchell (4-4) at Triton Central (5-3)

Semifinals (Nov. 1)

     Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

     Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Final (Nov. 8)

     Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner

.

Class A Sectional 48

First round (Oct. 25)

     Game 1: Perry Central (4-4) at Tecumseh (2-6) 

     Game 2: North Central (Farmersburg) (1-7) at Rock Creek (2-6)

     Game 3: West Washington (8-0) at Springs Valley (4-4)

     Game 4: Eastern Greene (0-8) at North Daviess (5-3)

Semifinals (Nov. 1)

     Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

     Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Final (Nov. 8)

     Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner

