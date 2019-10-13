Pairings for the 47th Annual IHSAA Football State Tournament were released Sunday evening.
First-round games will be played Oct. 25 with the sectional semifinal games set for Nov. 1 and sectional finals slated for Nov. 8. Game times will be released later.
Below are the pairings for all of the sectionals involving local teams.
.
IHSAA SECTIONAL PAIRINGS
Class 5A Sectional 16
Semifinals (Nov. 1)
Game 1: New Albany (3-5) at Jeffersonville (3-5)
Game 2: Bedford NL (2-6) at Floyd Central (6-2)
Final (Nov. 8)
Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
.
Class 4A Sectional 23
First round (Oct. 25)
Game 1: Greenwood (3-5) at Madison (1-7)
Game 2: Silver Creek (7-1) at East Central (8-0)
Game 3: Jennings County (3-5) at Martinsville (3-5)
Game 4: Mooresville (6-2) at South Dearborn (5-3)
Semifinals (Nov. 1)
Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
Final (Nov. 8)
Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner
.
Class 3A Sectional 31
First round (Oct. 25)
Game 1: Brownstown Central (8-0) at Charlestown (6-2)
Game 2: Scottsburg (3-5) at Lawrenceburg (7-1)
Game 3: Batesville (2-6) at Rushville (1-7)
Game 4: Franklin County (5-3) at Greensburg (4-4)
Semifinals (Nov. 1)
Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
Final (Nov. 8)
Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner
.
Class 2A Sectional 39
First round (Oct. 25)
Game 1: Providence (3-5) at Clarksville (2-6)
Game 2: Eastern (0-8) at Union County (1-7)
Game 3: Paoli (4-4) at Switzerland County (5-3)
Game 4: Mitchell (4-4) at Triton Central (5-3)
Semifinals (Nov. 1)
Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
Final (Nov. 8)
Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner
.
Class A Sectional 48
First round (Oct. 25)
Game 1: Perry Central (4-4) at Tecumseh (2-6)
Game 2: North Central (Farmersburg) (1-7) at Rock Creek (2-6)
Game 3: West Washington (8-0) at Springs Valley (4-4)
Game 4: Eastern Greene (0-8) at North Daviess (5-3)
Semifinals (Nov. 1)
Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
Final (Nov. 8)
Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.