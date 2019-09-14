SELLERSBURG — Quarterback Dylan Meyers played a key role in Silver Creek’s 3-0 start. With the starter lost to injury, it took the Dragons a while to find their rhythm Friday night against Eastern.
But Silver Creek ran for 238 yards and rolled to a 37-12 victory Friday night in high school football action.
The Dragons didn’t get on the scoreboard until early in the second quarter on a 33-yard field goal by Jonathan McIntyre. Easton Messer got the first touchdown one minute later with a 14-yard run, the first of three TD runs for Messer.
Eastern returned the ensuing kickoff for an 88-yard touchdown but Silver Creek’s next drive was capped by a 29-yard pass from Ben Landers to Easton Messer.
Landers ran for a 37-yard score two minutes into the third quarter and Masser picked up two more touchdown runs in the fourth quarter to put the game away with authority.
SILVER CREEK 37, EASTERN 12
Eastern 0 12 0 0 — 12
Silver Creek 0 17 7 13 — 37
SCORING SUMMARY
Second quarter
SC — Jonathan McIntyre 33 FG, 11:55
SC — Easton Messer 14-yard run (McIntyre kick), 10:54
E — 88 kickoff return (kick good), 10:35
SC — Messer 29 pass from Ben Landers (McIntyre kick), 6:47
E — 1-yard run (run railed)
Third quarter
SC — Landers 37 run (McIntyre kick)
Fourth quarter
SC — Messer 15 run (McIntyre kick), 5:44
SC — Messer 19 run (kick failed), 2:48
GAME STATS
Rushing
Silver Creek (44-238) — Easton Messer 13-89, Ben Landers 13-85, Heath Knight 11-53, Drake Spears 2-10, Jonah Scott 4-1, Carver Hoffman 1-0.
Passing
Silver Creek (1-3-0 29) — Landers 1-3-0 29.
Receiving
Silver Creek (1-29) — Messer 1-29.
