SCOTTSBURG — Silver Creek ran away with yet another impressive win Friday evening.
The Dragons, playing for the second week without injured quarterback Dylan Meyers, racked up 294 rushing yards – spearheaded by a combined 206 yards and three touchdowns from Ben Landers and Heath Knight – and tallied 39 unanswered points on the way to a 46-7 Mid-Southern Conference win over host Scottsburg.
Silver Creek is now 5-0 for the second time since the program was brought back in 2011. Its average margin of victory is 23.6 points, and its defensive average is 7.6, good for fourth in Class 4A.
“Obviously it feels good,” first-year coach Dave Papenhaus said, “but we have a lot of improving to do. Our sectional is a bloodbath. … We’ve got to get better. When we’re healthy, we’re pretty good.”
Landers, one of the Dragons’ standout running backs, filled in admirably again for Meyers, who broke his ankle late in a win at Providence in Week 3.
He recorded 129 yards rushing and went 4-9 for 58 yards and a touchdown through the air before exiting late with a wrist injury. Easton Messer added 104 total yards and two scores.
The Warriors (2-3), who were off to a 2-2 start for the second time since their own program revival in 2014, were led by a combined 164 yards from scrimmage from Taven Crawford and Jeremy Beswick, respectively.
“We were flying high off the Corydon win, of course,” Scottsburg coach Kyle Mullins said. “ … Obviously Silver Creek’s a really good team. Defensively we played well. I told the fellas, ‘we have to look ourselves in the mirror, show up tomorrow and find a way to get better.’”
Silver Creek opened scoring on its second play from scrimmage – a 24-yard run from freshman LaShun Mays Jr. But it didn’t take long for an answer from the upset-minded Warriors.
After a three-and-out on its opening possession, Beswick used a 61-yard dash to help set the Warriors up for a one-yard touchdown plunge for Jordan Bristol.
The Dragons were fruitless on their next four possessions, with three resulting in turnovers, before an interception from Jonah Scott jumpstarted a drive ending in an 18-yard scoring run for Landers.
“We moved the ball pretty well in the first half,” Papenhaus said. “We just shot ourselves in the foot.”
The visitors led 13-7 at halftime. The Warriors totaled six tackles for loss in the first half.
Silver Creek added insurance to begin the third quarter. After two crucial third-down conversions, Landers rolled out and found Messer for a 28-yard touchdown – again on third down – to go up 20-7.
“Our defense really kept us in it in the first half,” Mullins said. “We got gassed in the second half. … They made adjustments and we didn’t.”
Another score – a 17-yard touchdown run via Heath Knight — all but sealed it for the Dragons, who added additional scores for both Messer and Knight, respectively, en route to the final. Bryson Gatlin came in at quarterback for a 39-yard score to Messer.
“[Despite Landers’ injury] the plan was to get him in,” Papenhaus said. “We wanted to make sure he got to throw the ball a little bit.”
Silver Creek hosts Clarksville next week. The Dragons are 6-2 versus the Generals since their revival. Scottsburg, meanwhile, will travel to Charlestown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.