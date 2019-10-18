SELLERSBURG — It wasn’t a thing of beauty but Silver Creek’s football team completed its best regular-season with a 28-14 decision over visiting Corydon Friday night.
After falling to Brownstown 22-13 last week, Silver Creek coach Dave Papenhaus called this week’s effort “terrible.”
The Dragons (8-1, 7-1 Mid-Southern Conference) will take on Class 4A power East Central in next week’s first round.
“We didn’t play very well at all,” Papenhaus said. “It [the Corydon game] was sandwiched in between two big ranked teams. Our focus wasn’t great this week. We didn’t play very well.
“We need to have a better effort, collectively,” the Silver Creek coach said.
In the first half, the Dragons took advantage of a couple of crucial penalties — both face mask violations — by Corydon (2-7, 1-7).
Even with a timely face-mask penalty, the Dragons faced a 2nd-and-goal at the Corydon 16. Then quarterback Bryson Gatlin found Easton Messer in the end zone at the 1:21 mark.
On its next possession, another Corydon face mask penalty helped Silver Creek push the ball deep into Panther territory.
A few plays later, Silver Creek’s Jonah Scott took a pitch and went left and darted to the corner of the end zone with 7:28 remaining in the first half.
In the first half, Silver Creek’s good news came on the defensive front as the Dragons allowed just 20 yards.
Silver Creek took control of the game with single touchdowns in the third and fourth quarters — an 11-yard run by freshman LaShun Mays and a dazzling 49-yard score by quarterback Ben Landers, who played some running back on the snap.
Landers led the Dragons with 93 yards on 13 carries.
With some backups in the game on Silver Creek’s defense, the Panthers took advantage and tallied two late scores.
Corydon quarterback Nolan Adams scored on a one-yard plunge and then freshman Anthony Martin rambled in from the 2.
Now the Dragons must set their sights on second-ranked East Central.
“We just have to work on us,” Papenhaus said. “We have to get better up front and blocking. It’s a tough task.”
