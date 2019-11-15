BLOOMINGTON — Floyd Central’s winning formula all season included 2,000-yard rusher Wenkers Wright and his game-breaking, big-play ability.
However with Wright nursing an ankle injury he suffered in the sectional final, it compromised his ability to make sharp cuts and his role in the gameplan was limited to mostly between-the-tackle running in Friday night’s Class 5A regional final at Bloomington South.
Still, the Highlanders’ offensive equation — led by the passing attack of junior quarterback Tristan Polk — added up to a 14-13 halftime lead. When Floyd Central gave the Panthers an opening, the home team took it. South denied the Highlanders’ bid for their first regional title and ran away with its 11th title, scoring 27 unanswered points in the second half for a 40-14 victory.
Polk drove the Highlanders 70 yards to start the scoring, with Wright punching it in from 4 yards out for his 25th touchdown of the season just three minutes into the game.
Bloomington South answered with a Maveric Thiery-led drive that the running back capped with a 1-yard plunge to put the Panthers ahead 7-6.
Wright added a 6-yard TD run to close the first quarter, before Thiery’s 29-yard touchdown run made it 14-13 with just under five minutes to go in the first half. The Highlanders felt good about the first 24 minutes.
“We felt great going into the second half, we wanted to put more points on them,” Polk said. “The offense was doing good, we had a couple miscues, but other than that we were feeling great.”
A couple of penalties hurt Floyd Central early in the third quarter. On third-and-25 deep in his own territory, Polk fumbled and South’s Ethan Hensley picked up the bouncing ball and ran it 10 yards for a touchdown to put the Panthers ahead 19-14.
Floyd’s defense attempted to set up the offense for the retaliatory score. Senior linebacker J.D. McKay picked off a short pass over the middle by D.J. Bull, giving the Highlanders the ball at the Panthers’ 34-yard line.
Shortly thereafter Kaleb Quinechet took a short pass from Polk, but took a hit and fumbled. The Panthers recovered.
“I threw a bad pass and got him laid out, that was my fault,” Polk said. “The defense gets us a pick, that was great. We should have capitalized, that was my bad.”
Moments later Bloomington South coach Mo Moriarty dialed up a deep pass and Bull connected to midfield on a 40-yard completion to Jalen Peck. Two plays later, Bull hit Peck in stride for a 43-yard touchdown in the middle of the field and it was suddenly a 26-14 South lead.
“[The Panthers] picked it up,” McKay said. “We were able to control them for the most part in the first half. I got the pick to start the half and we had a lot of momentum there. Then we had to go right back out there and we gave them a touchdown.”
Adversity also came in the form of more injuries for the Highlanders, who have dealt with several this season. Floyd lost senior wide receiver Landon Deweese in the first half to injury.
“We’ve got to do a better job of coaching our kids up to handle adversity a little bit better. Landon Deweese got hurt and played big for us in the first half. We’ve got four receivers hurt for us this season. We just told them ‘Next man up,’” Floyd Central coach James Bragg said.
The Panthers made Floyd pay for its miscues.
“We had two bad turnovers. They went over the top of us with the big pass play,” Bragg said. “We had two penalties in a row and then we have a fumble that pops up to them and that’s the way it went the second half.”
Senior Calvin Brown had 103 yards receiving for Floyd Central and Polk finished with 224 yards passing. Wright, who injured his ankle in the Highlanders’ 31-7 win over Jeffersonville in the sectional final, was held to 55 yards on the ground.
“I didn’t practice until Wednesday. My forward running was good, but there wasn’t much planting I could do,” the junior said. “It was great blocking [on the touchdowns]. We had some self-inflicted wounds.”
Floyd Central finishes the season 9-3 and will return Polk, Wright and several other key contributors on both sides of the ball.
“The first thing I told them, I thanked the seniors,” Bragg said. “They laid the foundation for the future. [I told them], ‘You guys will be remembered for putting us on this path.’ I really appreciate all the hard work. The support of the Highlander Nation has been awesome. They really embraced us. It was really great to see. I can’t thank the parents and community enough for making this something memorable.”
It was a momentous season, that included the program’s third sectional title, no matter how it ended, Polk said.
“I think Floyd Central’s back on the map of actual football. We’ve got a good team and the group of guys coming up, they’ve all got it. I believe in every single one of them,” Polk said.
Wright agreed.
“Next year we’re coming [with a] full head of steam,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.