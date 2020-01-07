A pair of area players have garnered first-team All-State honors from the Associated Press.
Floyd Central senior Cole Hussung and Charlestown senior Marion Lukes each earned recognition in their respective classes. Hussung was chosen at punter in Class 5A, while Lukes was selected at defensive back in 3A.
Each class had 25 first-team players selected by a panel of Indiana sports writers and broadcasters with input from the Indiana Football Coaches Association.
Four other local players — Floyd Central's Wenkers Wright, Charlestown's Bo Braunecker and Deke Brown and Providence's Colin Flake — garnered honorable mention.
The 5-foot-10, 185-pound Hussung had 38 punts for 1,327 yards — an average of 34.9 yards per boot — this past season for the Highlanders. He was also a standpoint kicker for Floyd, making 38 of 44 point-after touchdown attempts and eight field goals while recording 41 touchbacks on 63 kickoffs.
He was recently named a Mr. Football position award winner at punter by the Indiana Football Coaches Association.
Meanwhile the 5-10, 180-pound Lukes tallied 32 total tackles while also recording three interceptions (one of which he returned for a touchdown on the final play of his career), two fumble recoveries and three passes defended.
Also a standout running back for the Pirates, the Central Michigan recruit ran 167 times for 1,767 yards — 10.6 yards per carry and 160.6 yards per game — and 23 touchdowns. He finished third in total rushing yards and rushing yards per game in 3A, according to maxpreps.com. Lukes also had three receptions for 90 yards and a TD.
The 6-2, 185-pound Wright, a junior running back, was an honorable mention pick in 5A. This past season he ran 231 times for 2,056 yards — 8.9 yards per carry and 171.3 yards per game — and 26 touchdowns for the Highlanders. Wright finished third in total rushing yards and rushing yards per game in 5A, according to maxpreps.
The 6-3, 215-pound Braunecker, a senior linebacker, tallied 100 tackles (9.1 per game), including 25 for losses, for the Pirates. He also recorded five quarterback sacks and one interception while causing and recovering a fumble.
The 5-8, 185-pound Brown, a junior linebacker, tallied a team-high 111 total tackles (10.1 per game). He also caused a pair of fumbles.
The 5-11, 165-pound Flake, a senior running back, ran 193 times for 1,223 yards — 6.3 yards per carry and 101.9 yards per game — and 13 touchdowns. He also had a team-high six receptions for 178 yards and a TD. He finished the season with 1,498 all-purpose yards (124.8 per game).
.
CLASS 6A
OFFENSE
QB — Donaven McCulley, 6-5, 195, Jr., Lawrence North
RB — Alijawon Hassel, 5-7, 175, Sr., Ben Davis
RB — Donny Marcus, 6-0, 190, Sr., Brownsburg
WR — Preston Terrell, 6-4, 200, Jr., Brownsburg
WR — Richard Hamilton, 6-2, 172, Sr., North Central
TE — Mitchell Collier, 6-2, 220, Sr., Columbus North
OL — Blake Fisher, 6-6, 340, Jr., Avon
OL — Ethan Crowe, 6-5, 305, Sr., Center Grove
OL — Martes Lewis, 6-7, 330, Sr., Merrillville
OL — Randy Holtz, 6-7, 345, Sr., Fort Wayne Snider
OL — Gus Hartwig, 6-5, 305, Sr., Zionsville
K — Harrison Mevis, 6-1, 225, Sr., Warsaw
ALL-PURPOSE — Jeremiah Howard, 5-11, 175, Sr., Merrillville
DEFENSE
DL — Cole Brevard, 6-3, 300, Sr., Carmel
DL — Nathaniel James, 6-1, 250, Sr., Avon
DL — Caden Curry, 6-5, 225, So., Center Grove
DL — Marquies Cross, 6-2, 235, Sr., Warren Central
LB — Ty Wise, 6-2, 220, Sr., Carmel
LB — Geoffrey Brown, 6-2, 220, Sr., Fishers
LB — Daveren Rayner, 6-3, 190, Sr., Lawrence Central
LB — Camden Rogers, 6-1, 205, Sr., Homestead
DB — Daylan Carnell, 6-3, 195, Jr., Ben Davis
DB — Randy Wells, 5-11, 190, Sr., Warren Central
DB — Garrett Sharp, 6-1, 200, Sr., Carmel
P — Trevor Horton, 6-2, 180, Sr., Fort Wayne Carroll
HONORABLE MENTION
QB — Trent Gipson, Ben Davis; Henry Hesson, Avon; Andrew Hobson, Hamilton Southeastern; Ryan Lezon, Southport; Cole Gilley, Columbus East; Luke Goode, Homestead; Maximus Grimes, Lafayette Jeff; Ben Easters, Brownsburg.
RB — Dylan Downing, Carmel; Bishr Jones, Lawrence North; Marquis Munoz, Lafayette Jeff; Colin Price, Zionsville; Aiden Warren, Perry Meridian; Daniel Weems, Center Grove.
WR — DeAndre Rhodes, Hamilton Southeastern; Bishop Johnson, Lafayette Jeff; David O’Toole, Crown Point; Dalton Back, Columbus East; Alonzo Derrick, Fort Wayne Snider; Omar Cooper, Lawrence North; Mason Piening, Westfield; Brevin Jefferson, Southport; Layton Mitchell, Fort Wayne Carroll; Jake Warren, Chesterton.
TE — Griffin Little, Homestead; Mikal Clarke, Warren Central.
OL — Thor Kracht, Carmel; Tyler Graff, Penn; Andrew Zulu, Ben Davis; Luke Piper, Center Grove; Ethan Dye, Fishers; Cameron Knight, Noblesville; Aidan Parker, Westfield; Jared Almeida, Indianapolis North Central; Griffin Reed, Warsaw; Pete Nygra, Brownsburg; Justin Pickett, Carmel; Bronson Kooy, Westfield; Jonah VanDer Kamp, Fishers; J.J. Montgomery, Columbus North.
K — Chris Freeman, Zionsville; Austin Watson, Center Grove.
DL — Ryan Williams, Penn; Khris Walton, Merrillville; Evan Lantz, Hamilton Southeastern; Malik Temple, Ben Davis; Dane Middlebrook, Brownsburg; Gianini Belizaire, Fort Wayne Snider; Larry Harris, Lawrence North; Kyran Montgomery, Indianapolis Pike; Austin Booker, Center Grove; Kayden Sowders, Lafayette Jeff; Kenneth Grant, Merrillville.
LB — Dominic Padjen, Carmel; Eli Patchett, Westfield; Nate Talhelm, Franklin Central; D’Marco Cross, Lafayette Jeff; Brevon Gude, Avon; Grant Russell, Indianapolis North Central; Cade Shupperd, Brownsburg; Landon Robbins, Columbus North; Jalen Monrrow, Lafayette Jeff; Micah Green, Indianapolis North Central; Luke Palmer, Homestead; Joshua Jones, Tech.
DB – Isaiah Higgins, Brownsburg; Ben Slatcoff, Chesterton; Jaylen Dobson, Ben Davis; Collin Shelton, Fishers; Jake Archbold, Homestead; Aidan Ewers, Franklin Central; Theran Johnson, Jr., Indianapolis North Central; Micah Hauser, Westfield; Dajon Hare, Lawrence Central.
.
CLASS 5A
OFFENSE
QB — Drew Byerly, 6-3, 230, Sr., Franklin
RB — Charlie Spegal, 5-11, 225, Sr., New Palestine
RB — Mark Brownlee, 6-1, 220, Sr., Elkhart Central
WR — Camden Jordan, 6-0, 175, Jr., Cathedral
WR — Dylan McKinney, 6-0, 185, Sr., Evansville North
TE — Aaron Steinfeldt, 6-5, 240, Jr., Bloomington North
OL — Tex Elliott, 6-5, 285, Sr., Cathedral
OL — Ben Scott, 6-6, 335, Sr., Valparaiso
OL — Luke Wigington, 6-6, 280, Sr., FW Dwenger
OL — Marcus Havens, 6-5, 300, Sr., Whiteland
OL — James Bomba, 6-6, 240, Sr., Bloomington South
K — Ariel De La Paz, 5-10, 190, Sr., Concord
ALL-PURPOSE — Donovan Snyder, 5-10, 175, Sr., Mishawaka
DEFENSE
DL — Cooper Jones, 6-5, 250, Jr., Valparaiso
DL — Kyle King, 6-4, 250, Sr., New Palestine
DL — Jason Swarens, 6-4, 275, Sr., Terre Haute South
DL — Rodney McGraw, 6-6, 230, Jr., Elkhart Central
LB — Caleb McCoy, 6-0, 200, Sr., Bloomington North
LB — Devon Tippman, 6-1, 185, Jr., FW Dwenger
LB — Quinton Cannon, 6-2, 205, Sr., Indianapolis Cathedral
DB — Maxen Hook, 6-2, 190, Sr., New Palestine
DB — Kenny Tracy, 6-1, 205, Sr., Decatur Central
DB — Shiloh Means, 6-0, 205, Sr., Indianapolis Cathedral
DB — Maddix Blackwell, 5-10, 175, Jr., Bloomington South
P — Cole Hussung, 5-10, 185, Sr., Floyd Central
HONORABLE MENTION
QB — Ethan Cain, Concord; Mason Douglas, McCutcheon; Orin Edwards, Indianapollis Cathedral; Justin Fisher, Mishawaka; Reece Lozano, Bloomington North; Brenden Lytle, FW Dwenger; CJ Opperman, Valparaiso; Joey Paridaen, Evansville North.
RB — Marcel Atisso, WL Harrison; Tommy Burbee, Valparaiso; Wyatt Byrd, Richmond; Omarion Dixon, WL Harrison; Patrick Finley, FW Dwenger; Daylen Hall, Indianapolis Cathedral; Alexander Holliday-Robinson, FW North; Carter Neveraski, Concord; Josh Pennington, Seymour; Maveric Thiery, Bloomington South; Jalen Ward, Franklin; Derrick Woods, Elkhart Memorial; Wenkers Wright, Floyd Central.
WR — Blake Austin, New Palestine; Griffin Eifert, FW Dwenger; Kaydarious Jones, Michigan City; James Mallory, Terre Haute South; Tyren Mason, Elkhart Memorial; Christian McClure, Franklin; Amarion Moore, Concord; Bailen Murphy, Bloomington North; Luke Patterson, Valparaiso; Jake Smith, WL Harrison.
OL — Kolby Borders, McCutcheon; Griffin Comer, Terre Haute South; Jonathon Decker, Elkhart Central; Vincent Flacable, FW Dwenger; Ethan Myers, Whiteland; Jaxsen Spears, Plainfield; Ethan Sergeant, Mishawaka; Nate Taylor, Bloomington South; Foster Wertz, Decatur Central.
DL — A.J. Beil, Whiteland; Matt Brown, New Palestine; Kenny Butler, Castle; Jacob Cain, WL Harrison; Dylan Dingman, Valparaiso; Duncan Green, Goshen; Sean Holman, Elkhart Central; Isaac Lawrence, Decatur Central; Jordan Miles, Decatur Central; Noah Ponce, Bloomington North; Theaplus Redmond Jr., FW North; Jordan Watercutter, FW Dwenger.
LB — Spencer Arnold, Concord; Charlie Bless, Bloomington North; Cornell Branch, Michigan City; Jaden Browder, LaPorte; Ethan Corwin, Seymour; Brendan Couch, Franklin; Derrick Dawson, Mishawaka; Jack Gray, Anderson; Ethan Hensley, Bloomington South; Aven Jones, New Palestine; Conner Lutz, Terre Haute North; Josh Pennington, Seymour; Damon Porter, Decatur Central; Jacob Schultz, Whiteland; Antoine Scott, FW Northrop; Joe Stephens, Bloomington South; Nyles Sutton, Castle; JT Thomas, Mishawaka; Quinton Wood, WL Harrison.
DB — Kohl Beard, Kokomo; Jaylen Harris, FW North; Brody Luker, New Palestine; Davonn Parker, Mishawaka; Antoine Scott, FW Northrop; Ta’Shy Stewart, Kokomo.
P — Malachi Qualls, Anderson.
.
CLASS 4A
OFFENSE
QB — Chase Ketterer, 6-1, 195, Sr., New Prairie
RB — Peyton Wall, 6-0, 185, Sr., Leo
RB — Cade Campbell, 5-7, 165, Sr., Mississinewa
WR — Brayden Evans, 6-1, 200, Sr., Mooresville
WR — Hayden Jones, 5-11, 185, Sr., East Noble
TE — Jason Borkholder, 6-3, 180, Sr., NorthWood
OL — Josh Fryar, 6-6, 315, Sr., Beech Grove
OL — Zac Richards, 6-3, 295, Jr., Mooresville
OL — Cade Campbell, 6-6, 265, Sr., Pendleton Heights
OL — Sam Perez, 6-2, 285, Sr., Highland
OL — Daniel Heinrich, 6-5, 260, Sr., Roncalli
K — Zac Stanley, 6-0, 180, Sr., Delta
ALL-PURPOSE — Seth Rundell, 5-9, 165, Sr., Plymouth
DEFENSE
DL — Deontae Craig, 6-4, 240, Sr., Culver Academies
DL — Brock Combs, 6-1, 225, Sr., Ev. Memorial
DL — Blake Goines, 6-2, 275, Sr., Boonville
DL — Blake Banter, 5-11, 245, Sr., Western
LB — Bobby Babcock, 5-11, 215, Jr., Hobart
LB — Mason Auker, 5-11, 170, Sr., Ev. Memorial
LB — Juan Carlo Ramirez, 5-10, 190, Sr., Marion
LB — Brennan Schutte, 5-10, 160, Sr., Ev. Central
DB — Ryan Brandt, 6-1, 205, Sr., Angola
DB — Bailey Parker, 6-2, 185, Sr., East Noble
DB — John Alessia, 6-0, 150, Sr., Lowell
P — Nate Gard, 5-11, 145, Sr., Lowell
HONORABLE MENTION
QB — Joe Barron, Plymouth; Colton Pence, Evansville Memorial; Kalija Perry, Mooresville; Xavier Tunitis, Martinsville; William Grieser, New Castle.
RB — D.J. Lipke, Hobart; Wesley Stitt, Delta; Baron Huebler, Roncalli; Khalid Stamps, Marion; Caid Lacey, Northridge; Jerry Padgett, Western; Shoka Griffin, Muncie Central; Jake Fike, East Central.
WR — Dawan Langston, Mt. Vernon (Fortville); Andy Myers, Martinsville; J.C. Reese, Lebanon; Jakob Reichard, Plymouth.
TE – Kyler Funk, Mississinewa; Ilias Gordon, Northview.
OL — Austin Jones, Evansville Memorial; Alex Manns, East Noble; Trevor Matovina, Lowell; JaShaun Pace, Evansville Reitz; Tylar Pomeroy, DeKalb; Luke Collinsworth, East Central; Johnny Davis, Marion; Braydon Erb, Western; Chris McGrew, New Prairie; Hunter Whiteneck, New Prairie; Collin Campbell, Greenwood.
K — Andre Sallade, Mississinewa.
DL — Zack Caladrilla, Northview; Gage Ertl, East Central; Jake Lone, NorthWood; Jack Wardzala, Roncalli; Dierre Kelly, Hammond Morton; Tyson Lee, SB Riley; Mason Sheron, Leo; Riley Woodin, Delta; Reggie Blackmon, Fort Wayne Wayne.
LB — Carson Park, Jasper; Landon Miller, DeKalb; Charlie Moore, Mt. Vernon (Fortville); Kyler Newcom, Lowell; Jacob VanGorder, East Noble; Jacob Boberg, Evansville Central.
DB — Matthew Benton, Hobart; Devon Donawerth, East Central; Tyler Graeber, New Prairie; Jamarrion Hutchins, New Haven; JK Thomas, Marion; Rylan Cole, Mt. Vernon (Fortville); Joel Johnson, Hammond Morton; Zach Vode, Hobart; Keagan Labelle, Mt. Vernon (Fortville).
P — Nate Newcomer, NorthWood.
.
CLASS 3A
OFFENSE
QB — Kyle Adams, 6-0, 175,Sr. West Lafayette
RB — Daylen Taylor, 5-9, 188, Sr., Indianapolis Chatard
RB — Chandler Schubert, 5-9, 180, Sr., Danville
WR — Andrew Sowinski, 5-11, 178, Sr., Indianapolis Chatard
WR — Harrison Truitt, 6-5, 190, Sr., West Lafayette
TE — Timmy Godsil, 6-1, 190, Jr., Indianapolis Ritter
OL — Joseph Solomon, 6-4, 275, Sr., Indianapolis Chatard
OL — Jason Morton, 6-9, 310, Sr., Lawrenceburg
OL — Aaron Roberts, 6-4, 270, Jr., Indianapolis Ritter
OL — Mark Doyle, 6-4, 305, Sr., Heritage Hills
OL — Spencer Schneider, 6-5, 285, Sr., Guerin Catholic
K — Hunter Renner, 6-2, 200, Sr., Mishawaka Marian
ALL-PURPOSE — Carter Little, 6-0, 190, Jr., Maconaquah
DEFENSE
DL — Kenton Williams, 6-1, 220, Sr., Sullivan
DL — Miguel Ortiz, 5-11, 235, Sr., Mishawaka Marian
DL — Braxtin Pruitt, 6-2, 190, So., West Noble
LB — Jay Higgins, 6-2, 220, Sr., Indianapolis Brebeuf
LB — Brandon Pruitt, 6-3, 210, Sr., West Noble
LB — Wyatt Schrader, 5-10, 195, Sr., Indianapolis Chatard
LB — Yanni Karlaftis, 6-4, 213, Jr., West Lafayette
DB — Pat Mastrian, 6-0, 195, Sr., Indianapolis Chatard
DB — Cole Sigler, 6-1, 180, Sr., Heritage Hills
DB — Martin Napierkowski, 6-0, 175, Sr., Knox
DB — Marion Lukes, 5-10, 180, Sr., Charlestown
P — Derek Thompson, 6-2, 175, Sr., Brownstown Central
HONORABLE MENTION
QB — Brady Allen, Gibson Southern; Dane Andrews, West Vigo; Maddix Bogunia, Mishawaka Marian; Toby Brogan, Greensburg; Schuyler Curtis, Edgewood; Christian Gelov, Guerin Catholic; Reid Neal, Yorktown; Roman Purcell, Indian Creek; Eli Riley, Norwell; Rhett Snodgrass, Mt. Vernon (Posey); Garrett Yoon, Lawrenceburg.
RB — Gus Baumgartner, Guerin Catholic; Taron Bradshaw, South Bend Washington; Ethan Dveol, Jimtown; Willie Lawrence, Indianapolis Washington; Daunte Majors, Peru; Aaron Nevil, North Harrison; Mitchell Spindler, Gibson Southern; Hunter Tschaenn, Franklin County.
WR — Breckan Austin, Mt. Vernon (Posey); Dakota Campbell, Greencastle; Tyler Grossman, FW Concordia; Austin Hill, Yorktown; Kian Hite, Oak Hill; Camron Knott, Hamilton Heights; Jalen Vanderbosch, FW Concordia; Jake Vance, Rushville; Kyle Vernelson, Sullivan.
OL — Ethan Burgess, West Vigo; Mario Garcia, South Bend Washington; Blake Garretson, Jimtown; Clint Lorenz, Greensburg; Wade Melanson, Tippecanoe Valley; Luke Moster, Franklin County; Jon Ort, Glenn; Aidan Sturgeon, West Lafayette; Braden Tucker, Gibson Southern; Glenn; Yvens Reisacher, Jimtown.
K — Caleb Krockover, West Lafayette.
DL — Cole Bergman, Garrett; Xavier Brown-Douglas, South Bend Washington; Justin Burnham, Heritage; Javonte’ Madison, Evansville Bosse; Mo Omonode, West Lafayette; Ethan Parris, Lawrenceburg; Jace Potter, Tippecanoe Valley; Blake Ritzert, Mt. Vernon (Posey); Jalen Tiemeyer, Brownstown Central.
LB — Tristan Bland, Edgewood; Bo Braunecker, Charlestown; Deke Brown, Charlestown; Cole Calvert, Southridge; Johnny Gonsalez, Tippecanoe Valley; Cooper Harris, FW Concordia; Lucas Hines, Brownstown Central; Bodey Henry, Northwestern; DeShawn King, Hamilton Heights; Gabe Lovins, Knox; Brent Ricketts, Mt. Vernon (Posey); Joel Rinkenberger, Norwell; Jacob Wetzel, Heritage Hills.
DB — Greg Atkinson, Mishawaka Marian; Grant Bell, Sullivan; Justin Browder, Ritter; Clay Campbell, Jimtown; Jaden Conley, Tippecanoe Valley; Trevor Frisby, Mt. Vernon (Posey); Josh Gross, West Noble; Jalen Potter, Tippecanoe Valley; Daniel Rhoad, Guerin Catholic; Michael Schnippel, Mishawaka Marian; Cade Short,Knox; Colton Stefanich, Gibson Southern; Dustin Whitman, Jimtown.
.
CLASS 2A
OFFENSE
QB — Spencer Wright, 6-1, 175, Sr., Western Boone
RB — Tyishaun Woods, 5-8, 185, Sr., Indianapolis Scecina
RB — Colin Wagner, 6-1, 195, Sr., North Newton
WR — Cade Vernetti, 5-11, 170, Sr., Alexandria
WR — Connor Hole, 6-0, 175, Sr., Western Boone
TE — Luke Hornung, 6-2, 225, Sr., Triton Central
OL — Zane Anderson, 6-4, 265, Sr., Paoli
OL — Casey Foster, 6-0, 280, Sr., Western Boone
OL — P.J. Maximus Amble, 6-4, 285, Sr., Seeger
OL — Adam Warren, 6-2, 270, Sr., Andrean
OL — Cobee Rice, 6-4, 300, Sr., Eastbrook
K — J.J. Wadas, 5-9, 170, Sr., Andrean
ALL-PURPOSE — David Baker, 6-3, 210, Sr., Indianapolis Scecina
DEFENSE
DL — Kain Thornton, 6-2, 185, Sr., Bluffton
DL — Eli Phillips, 5-10, 190, Sr., Indianapolis Scecina
DL — Chandler Murray, 6-1, 225, Sr., Boone Grove
DL — Alex Baker, 6-5, 190, Sr., Eastbrook
LB — Ethan Lowry, 6-3, 225, Sr., Heritage Christian
LB — Brett Wethington, 6-0, 210, Sr., Western Boone
LB — Joey Humphrey, 6-1, 205, Sr., Lewis Cass
LB — Jackson Alistock, 6-0, 180, Sr., Eastbrook
DB — B.J. Barnes, 5-10, 140, Sr., Rochester
DB — Cole Campbell, 6-1, 185, Sr., Winchester
DB — Jake Mayersky, 6-1, 180, Sr., Boone Grove
P — Drew Day, 5-8, 205, Sr., Forest Park
HONORABLE MENTION
QB — Cole Alexander, Lapel; Maverick Summers, North Putnam; Max Milton, Heritage Christian; Rylan Metz, Alexandria; Houston Swan, Eastern Hancock; Isaac Chambers, Lewis Cass.
RB — Gabe Eurit, Lewis Cass; Noah Bierma, Rensselaer Central; John McGrew, Evansville Mater Dei; Ryan Walsh, Andrean; Addai Lewellen, Pioneer; Colton Brown, Heritage Christian; Braeton Vann, Boone Grove; Anthonio Nieves, South Vermillion; Zane Downing, Eastern (Greentown); Colin Flake, Providence.
WR — A.J. Sanders, Cascade; Tanner Mroz, Lapel; Drew Pearce, Tipton; Charlie Prough, Lapel; Bryant Boggs, Wabash; Kalib Lawrence, North Putnam; Harrison Eckel, Heritage Christian.
TE — Trevor Wallace, Woodlan; Alex Money, Ev. Mater Dei; Eli Royal, South Vermillion.
OL — Trevor Kahre, North Knox; Owen Davisson, Rensselaer Central; Kyle Davidson, Ev. Mater Dei; Jaxon Miller, Triton Central; Jackson Pruitt, Indianapolis Scecina; Max Korniak, Rensselear Central; Dylan Mathena, Tell City; Dylan Sanders, Winchester; A.J. Wiles, Eastern (Greentown).
K — Mike Holder, Boone Grove.
DL — Sam Huffman, Bremen; Josh Berger, Northeastern; Emmanuel Jasper, Speedway; Vedder Rogers, Linton-Stockton; Zach Thompson, Centerville; James Ralph, Evansville Mater Dei.
LB — Nick Birkmeier, FW Luers; Miles VonTobel, Pioneer; Luke Lannan, Linton-Stockton; Luke Marsh, Western Boone; Hayden Kermode, Triton Central; Jayvin Lyons, Tipton; Jason Hale, Eastbrook; Andrew Eriks, Boone Grove; Lane Cleckner, Eastside; Justin Hummel, Shenandoah.
DB — Aidan Baker, North Putnam; Isaac Justice, Blackford; Dakx Lannert, Ev. Mater Dei; Khal Stephen, Seeger; Lane Burns, Eastside; Ezra Lewellen, Pioneer; Isaiah Dalton, Eastbrook.
P — Leyton Czarnecki, LaVille.
.
CLASS A
OFFENSE
QB — Logan White, 6-2, 225, Sr., Parke Heritage
RB — Marcus McFadden, 6-1, 215, Sr., Indianapolis Lutheran
RB — Kye Johnson, 6-1, 175, Sr., Traders Point Christian
WR — Harrison Sanford, 6-3, 175, Sr., West Washington
WR — Noble Johnson, 6-2, 170, So., Parke Heritage
TE — Jacob Strange, 6-5, 220, Jr., West Washington
OL — Peyton Knight, 6-2, 230, Sr., Indianapolis Lutheran
OL — Pete Spencer, 6-2, 260, Sr., Lafayette Central Catholic
OL — Sam Thomas, 6-4, 295, Jr., Knightstown
OL — Logan Swallow, 6-0, 290, Sr., Monroe Central
OL — Hayden Filipovich, 5-11, 190, Jr., Indianapolis Lutheran
K — Joaquin Gallo, 6-0, 223, Sr., Lafayette Central Catholic
ALL-PURPOSE — Daniel Roach, 5-8, 175, Sr., Lafayette Central Catholic
DEFENSE
DL — Joseph Collier, 6-3, 200, Jr., Adams Central
DL — Nick Miller, 6-4, 215, Jr., South Adams
DL — Dillion Filip, 6-2, 255, Sr., Southwood
DL — Chandler Reatherford, 5-9, 237, Jr., Milan
LB — Evan Munn, 5-11, 180, Sr., Lafayette Central Catholic
LB — Jack Hargan, 6-3, 200, Sr., Attica
LB — Wyatt Reynolds, 5-9, 180, Sr., North Vermillion
DB — Alex Stirn, 6-3, 180, Sr., North Decatur
DB — Dante Akins, 5-10, 165, Sr., Indianapolis Lutheran
DB — David Hart, 6-1, 175, Sr., Traders Point Christian
DB — Dallas Schwaller, 6-1, 155, Sr., Adams Central
P — Brennan Ellis, 5-10, 170, Sr., North Vermillion
HONORABLE MENTION
QB — James Arnold, South Adams; Anthony Ball, North White; Clark Barrett, Lafayette Central Catholic; Eli Kirkpatrick, Attica; Kade Osborn, Clinton Prairie; Blake White, Indianapolis Lutheran; Tristan Working, North Miami.
RB — Caleb Atkinson, Frontier; Ayden Ayres, Carroll (Flora); Zak Ditmire, Culver; Caleb Ellmore, Covington; Jake Fulk, Churubusco; Darian Hanley, North Miami; Jayden Hindsley, Union City; Cameron Hovey, Sheridan; Jalen King, Culver; Nick Walsh, Knightstown.
WR — Reece Buche, Lafayette Central Catholic; Brayden Buschman, North White; Jacob Fullerton, Clinton Prairie; Logan Koehne, North Decatur; Austin Petrillo, Parke Heritage; Hayden Switzer, South Putnam; Peyton Wert, Milan.
OL —Garrett James, Perry Central; Hunter Lautt, Culver; Josh Little, North Vermillion; Cody Theobald, North Decatur; Dennis Trosper, Tri; Reese Wicker, Churubusco.
TE — Trey Cobb, North White.
DL — Hunter Bianski, Churubusco; Joseph Collier, Adams Central; Parker Hacker, South Putnam; Micah Higgins, Northfield; Jadon Locke, Hagerstown; Dylan Marin, North Judson; Sean Patrick, Clinton Prairie; Chris Starks, Sheridan; Evan Suppinger, Lafayette Central Catholic.
LB — Blake Heyerly, Adams Central; Seth Forsyth, Northfield; Treven Girard, Frontier; Luke Marley, Carroll (Flora); Dakota Sams, Milan; Nolan Shidler, North Judson; Grady Spunger, South Adams; Austin Streeval, Edinburgh; Dennis Trosper, Tri; Coltyn Vandegriff, Clinton Prairie.
DB — Holden Bowsman, West Washington; Colton Brown, Covington; Chase Farmer, West Washington; Joshua Krusenklaus, North Daviess; Ahmir Lloyd, Park Tudor; Khal Stephen, Seeger; Elijah Sutton, Southwood.
P — Sam Feola, Monroe Central.
