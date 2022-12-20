JEFFERSONVILLE — The 2023 Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame Silver Anniversary Team was announced Tuesday, and it includes former Jeffersonville High School standout Mary Jo Noon.
Noon’s 1998 season earned her numerous accolades. She was a member of the Indiana All-Star team, first-team Associated Press All-State, a Nike All-American, Clark County and district player of the year for the season.
Noon went on to play for Purdue University where she was a member of the 1999 NCAA Tournament championship team. She was an honorable mention All-Big Ten Team recipient in 2002 and 2003, and Noon is 10th on Purdue’s career field goal percent list(.502).
Noon was selected with the 42nd pick in the 2003 WNBA Draft by the Los Angeles Sparks. She’s now a field clinical specialist for Edwards Life Sciences Corp.
Nunn and the other 17 members of the Silver Anniversary Team will be honored during the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame’s Awards Banquet on April 29, 2023.
2023 Silver Anniversary Team:
Amber (Schober) Aryee -Plainfield
Abby (Salscheider) Ault-Bluffton
Vnemina (Reese) Cooper-Fort Wayne South
Jill (Chapman) Daily-Blackford
Amy (Lindsay) Fuller-Union (Modoc)
Abbe Harvey-Brownsburg
Molly Holt Sabol-Madison
Kara Kessans-Tell City
Kelly Komara-Lake Central
Kelly N. Kuhn-Lake Central
Courtney (Risinger) Lloyd-Richmond/Terre Haute South
Kristen (Bodine) Lovell-Martinsville
Mary Jo Noon-Jeffersonville
Kyle (Black) Rechlicz-North Central
Lisa (Eckart) Ruble-Center Grove
April Traylor-Eminence/Martinsville
Shana (Sparks) Williams-Connersville
Amy Wright-Northeastern
