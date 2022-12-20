News and Tribune

JEFFERSONVILLE — The 2023 Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame Silver Anniversary Team was announced Tuesday, and it includes former Jeffersonville High School standout Mary Jo Noon.

Noon’s 1998 season earned her numerous accolades. She was a member of the Indiana All-Star team, first-team Associated Press All-State, a Nike All-American, Clark County and district player of the year for the season.

Noon went on to play for Purdue University where she was a member of the 1999 NCAA Tournament championship team. She was an honorable mention All-Big Ten Team recipient in 2002 and 2003, and Noon is 10th on Purdue’s career field goal percent list(.502).

Noon was selected with the 42nd pick in the 2003 WNBA Draft by the Los Angeles Sparks. She’s now a field clinical specialist for Edwards Life Sciences Corp.

Nunn and the other 17 members of the Silver Anniversary Team will be honored during the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame’s Awards Banquet on April 29, 2023.

2023 Silver Anniversary Team:

Amber (Schober) Aryee -Plainfield

Abby (Salscheider) Ault-Bluffton

Vnemina (Reese) Cooper-Fort Wayne South

Jill (Chapman) Daily-Blackford

Amy (Lindsay) Fuller-Union (Modoc)

Abbe Harvey-Brownsburg

Molly Holt Sabol-Madison

Kara Kessans-Tell City

Kelly Komara-Lake Central

Kelly N. Kuhn-Lake Central

Courtney (Risinger) Lloyd-Richmond/Terre Haute South

Kristen (Bodine) Lovell-Martinsville

Mary Jo Noon-Jeffersonville

Kyle (Black) Rechlicz-North Central

Lisa (Eckart) Ruble-Center Grove

April Traylor-Eminence/Martinsville

Shana (Sparks) Williams-Connersville

Amy Wright-Northeastern

