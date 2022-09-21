The former Jeffersonville High School and Indiana University standout recently completed his second year of professional baseball.
On Aug. 25, the right-handed pitcher was promoted from the Jupiter (Fla.) Hammerheads, the Low-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins, to the Beloit Sky Carp, the Marlins’ High-A affiliate.
Bierman finished the season 7-7 in 22 games, including 19 starts, with a 4.49 ERA. Over 108 1/3 innings he allowed 60 runs (54 earned) on 92 hits while walking 49 and striking out 116. He had a 1.30 WHIP and teams batted .225 against him.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.