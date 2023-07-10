The former Jeffersonville High School and Indiana University standout is in his third year of playing professional baseball.
The right-handed pitcher has started the season with the Beloit (Wisc.) Sky Carp, the High-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins.
Bierman has gone 1-0 in his last two starts.
On July 1, he received a no-decision in Beloit’s 6-5 win over South Bend. Over four innings, he allowed three earned runs on five hits while walking two and fanning four.
Last Friday, Bierman picked up the victory in the Sky Carp’s 6-3 win at the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. Over six innings, he allowed two earned runs on six hits while walking one and striking out five.
So far this season, Bierman is 4-2 with a 3.36 earned-run average in 14 starts. In 72 1/3 innings, he has allowed 32 runs (27 earned) on 54 hits while walking 27 and striking out 59. He has a 1.12 WHIP and teams are batting just .206 against him.
In his minor-league career, Bierman is 12-9 with one save and a 4.10 ERA in 44 appearances (40 starts). Over 208 2/3 innings, he has allowed 106 runs (95 earned) on 172 hits while walking 87 and striking out 206. He has a 1.24 WHIP and teams are batting .223 against him.
Beloit begins a three-game series against Cedar Rapids on Friday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.