The former Jeffersonville High School and Indiana University standout is in his second season of playing professional baseball. The right-handed pitcher is in his second season with the Jupiter (Fla.) Hammerheads, the Low-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins.
On Sunday, 22-year-old got a no-decision in Jupiter’s 4-3 victory over visiting Bradenton. In five innings of action, he allowed three earned runs on four hits while walking five and fanning six.
So far this season, Bierman is 0-1 with a 3.90 earned-run average in six games (five of which he’s started). In 27 2/3 innings pitched, he’s allowed 12 earned runs on 27 hits while walking 15 and striking out 32.
The Hammerheads continue a six-game series at Lakeland tonight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.