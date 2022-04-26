The former Jeffersonville High School and Indiana University standout is in his second season of playing professional baseball. The right-handed pitcher is in his second season with the Jupiter (Fla.) Hammerheads, the Low-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins.
The 22-year-old has appeared in three games, two of which he’s started, for the Hammerheads this month. Bierman didn’t factor in the decision in Jupiter’s 6-3 loss to the St. Lucie Mets on Saturday. In 5 1/3 innings of relief, he allowed one earned run on five hits while walking one and striking out nine.
So far this season, Bierman is 0-0 with a 1.88 earned-run average. In 14 1/3 innings pitched, he’s allowed three earned runs on 12 hits while walking seven and striking out 20.
The Hammerheads began a six-game homestand against Palm Beach on Tuesday.
