The former Jeffersonville High School and Indiana University standout is in his third year of playing professional baseball.
The right-handed pitcher has started the season with the Beloit (Wisc.) Sky Carp, the High-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins.
Bierman received a no-decision in Beloit’s 10-6 loss to the Cedar Rapids Kernels in a game that started Saturday before being suspended by rain, then completed Sunday. Over two innings, he allowed one earned run on two hits while walking one and striking out three.
So far this season, Bierman is 3-2 with a 3.18 earned-run average in 12 starts. In 62 1/3 innings, he has allowed 27 runs (22 earned) on 43 hits while walking 24 and striking out 50. He has a 1.07 WHIP and teams are batting just .195 against him.
In his minor-league career, Bierman is 11-9 with one save and a 4.08 ERA in 42 appearances (38 starts). Over 198 2/3 innings, he has allowed 101 runs (90 earned) on 161 hits while walking 84 and striking out 197. He has a 1.23 WHIP and teams are batting .220 against him.
Beloit continues a six-game home series against South Bend tonight.
