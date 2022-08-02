The former Jeffersonville High School and Indiana University standout is in his second year of playing professional baseball. The right-handed pitcher is in his second season with the Jupiter (Fla.) Hammerheads, the Low-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins.
On Sunday, Bierman picked up the win on the mound in Jupiter’s 5-3 victory over the visiting Daytona Tortugas. He allowed one unearned run on three hits while walking one and striking out eight over seven innings.
So far this season, Bierman is 6-4 with a 4.19 earned-run average in 17 games (14 of which he’s started). In 81 2/3 innings pitched, he’s allowed 42 runs (38 earned) on 72 hits while walking 37 and fanning 89. He has a 1.33 WHIP and teams are batting only .232 against him.
The Hammerheads continue their six-game home series against Palm Beach at 6:30 p.m. tonight.
