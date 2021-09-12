The former Jeffersonville High School and Indiana University standout is in his first season of playing professional baseball. The right-handed pitcher was recently assigned to the Jupiter (Fla.) Hammerheads, the Low-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins, who he signed with in July.
The 21-year-old picked up his first pro win Friday night. Bierman, who started, tossed five hitless and scoreless innings while walking one and striking out 10 in the Hammerheads' 7-1 win over Daytona Tortugas.
So far this summer, Bierman is 1-0 with a save and a 3.24 earned-run average in seven games (six of which he's started). In 25 innings pitched, he has allowed nine earned runs on 20 hits while walking nine and striking out 29.
Jupiter begins a six-game home series at the St. Lucie Mets tonight.
