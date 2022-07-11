The former Jeffersonville High School and Indiana University standout is in his second season of playing professional baseball. The right-handed pitcher is in his second season with the Jupiter (Fla.) Hammerheads, the Low-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins.
Bierman is coming off a pair of appearances on the mound.
First, he absorbed the defeat in Jupiter’s 5-1 loss to the Palm Beach Cardinals on the Fourth of July. In four innings of relief, Bierman allowed four runs (one earned) on three hits while walking one and fanning four.
Then Sunday, he didn’t factor in the decision in the Hammerheads’ 7-4 win over the Cardinals. Bierman allowed four earned runs on three hits while walking three and striking out two over the first 2 2/3 innings.
So far this season, Bierman is 3-4 with a 4.92 earned-run average in 14 games (12 of which he’s started). In 64 innings pitched, he’s allowed 38 runs (35 earned) on 61 hits while walking 32 and fanning 68.
The Hammerheads continue a six-game series at Bradenton through Sunday.
