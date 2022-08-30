The former Jeffersonville High School and Indiana University standout is in his second year of playing professional baseball.
On Aug. 25, the right-handed pitcher was promoted from the Jupiter (Fla.) Hammerheads, the Low-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins, to the Beloit Sky Carp, the Marlins’ High-A affiliate.
Bierman picked up a win in his debut with Beloit, as the Sky Carp rolled to a 12-4 victory over visiting Peoria on Saturday. Over six innings, he allowed four runs (two earned) on two hits while walking two and fanning four.
So far this season, Bierman is 7-6 with a 4.66 ERA. Over 102 1/3 innings he’s allowed 59 runs (53 earned) on 90 hits while walking 49 and striking out 109. He has a 1.36 WHIP and teams are batting .231 against him.
The Sky Carp continue their home series against Quad Cities at 7:35 p.m. tonight.
