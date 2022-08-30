Gabe Bierman new Marlins head shot

Gabe Bierman

The former Jeffersonville High School and Indiana University standout is in his second year of playing professional baseball.

On Aug. 25, the right-handed pitcher was promoted from the Jupiter (Fla.) Hammerheads, the Low-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins, to the Beloit Sky Carp, the Marlins’ High-A affiliate.

Bierman picked up a win in his debut with Beloit, as the Sky Carp rolled to a 12-4 victory over visiting Peoria on Saturday. Over six innings, he allowed four runs (two earned) on two hits while walking two and fanning four.

So far this season, Bierman is 7-6 with a 4.66 ERA. Over 102 1/3 innings he’s allowed 59 runs (53 earned) on 90 hits while walking 49 and striking out 109. He has a 1.36 WHIP and teams are batting .231 against him.

The Sky Carp continue their home series against Quad Cities at 7:35 p.m. tonight.

Tags

Trending Video