The former Jeffersonville High School and Indiana University standout is beginning his third year of professional baseball.
The right-handed pitcher has started the season with the Beloit (Wisc.) Sky Carp, the High-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins.
Last Thursday, Bierman absorbed the loss in West Michigan’s 4-3 win over Beloit. In six innings, he allowed two earned runs on four hits while walking two and striking out none.
So far this season, Bierman is 1-2 with a 3.86 earned-run average in four starts. In 21 innings, he has allowed nine earned runs on 18 hits while walking nine and striking out 14. He has a 1.29 WHIP and teams are batting just .243 against him.
In his minor-league career, Bierman is 9-9 with one save and a 4.40 ERA in 34 appearances (30 starts). Over 157 1/3 innings, he has allowed 83 runs (77 earned) on 136 hits while walking 69 and striking out 161. He has a 1.30 WHIP and teams are batting .232 against him.
Beloit continues its six-game series at Fort Wayne through Sunday.
