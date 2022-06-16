The former Jeffersonville High School and Indiana University standout is in his second season of playing professional baseball. The right-handed pitcher is in his second season with the Jupiter (Fla.) Hammerheads, the Low-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins.
On Tuesday, Bierman picked up the win on the mound in Jupiter’s 3-1 victory over visiting Dunedin. The right-hander allowed one earned run on one hit while walking three and striking out six over six innings.
So far this season, Bierman is 3-2 with a 3.91 earned-run average in 10 games (nine of which he’s started). In 46 innings pitched, he’s allowed 20 earned runs on 39 hits while walking 22 and fanning 49.
The Hammerheads continue their six-game home series against Dunedin through Sunday.
