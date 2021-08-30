The former Jeffersonville High School and Indiana University standout is in his first season of playing professional baseball. The right-handed pitcher was recently assigned to the Jupiter (Fla.) Hammerheads, the Low-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins, who he signed with in July.
The 21-year-old picked up his first pro save Sunday in the Hammerheads’ 7-2 triumph over Palm Beach. In three innings of relief, Bierman allowed one earned run on two hits while hitting one batter and striking out three.
So far this summer, Bierman is 0-0 with a save and a 4.41 earned-run average. In 16 1/3 innings pitched, he has allowed eight earned runs on 16 hits while walking five and striking out 14.
Jupiter begins a six-game series against St. Lucie today.
