The former Jeffersonville High School and Indiana University standout is in his second season of playing professional baseball. The right-handed pitcher is in his second season with the Jupiter (Fla.) Hammerheads, the Low-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins.
On Sunday, Bierman picked up his second straight win on the mound in Jupiter's 5-2 victory over visiting Clearwater. In five innings, he allowed two earned runs on three hits while walking one and fanning four.
So far this season, Bierman is 2-1 with a 3.26 earned-run average in eight games (seven of which he's started). In 38 2/3 innings pitched, he's allowed 14 earned runs on 32 hits while walking 18 and striking out 41.
The Hammerheads began a six-game home series against Palm Beach on Tuesday.
