The former Jeffersonville High School and Indiana University standout is in his first season of playing professional baseball. In August, the right-handed pitcher was assigned to the Jupiter (Fla.) Hammerheads, the Low-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins, who he signed with in July.
The 22-year-old didn't factor in the decision in Jupiter's 12-8 triumph at the St. Lucie Mets this past Thursday. Bierman, who started the game, allowed five earned runs on six hits while walking two and striking out two in three innings.
This summer, Bierman compiled a 1-0 record with one save and a 4.50 earned-run average in eight games (seven of which he started). In 28 innings pitched, he allowed 14 earned runs on 26 hits while walking 11 and striking out 31.
The Hammerheads wrapped up their season Sunday.
