The former Jeffersonville High School and Indiana University standout is in his first season of playing professional baseball. The right-handed pitcher was recently assigned to the Jupiter (Fla.) Hammerheads, the Low-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins, who he signed with in July.
The 21-year-old didn’t factor in the decision in the Hammerheads’ 7-4 victory over the visiting St. Lucie Mets on Saturday. Bierman started and allowed one earned run on four hits while walking three and striking out five in 3 2/3 innings.
So far this summer, Bierman is 0-0 with a save and a 4.05 earned-run average in six games (five of which he’s started). In 20 innings pitched, he has allowed nine earned runs on 20 hits while walking five and striking out 19.
Jupiter begins a six-game home series against the Daytona Tortugas tonight.
