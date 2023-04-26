The former Jeffersonville High School and Indiana University standout is beginning his third year of professional baseball.
The right-handed pitcher has started the season with the Beloit Sky Carp, the High-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins.
Bierman started, but received a no-decision in Beloit’s 4-3 win over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Tuesday. In five innings, he allowed three earned runs on five hits while walking six and striking out two.
So far this season, Bierman is 1-1 with a 4.20 earned-run average in three starts. In 15 innings, he has allowed seven earned runs on 14 hits while walking seven and striking out 14. He has a 1.40 WHIP and teams are batting just .250 against him.
In his minor-league career, Bierman is 9-8 with one save and a 4.46 ERA in 33 appearances (29 starts). Over 151 1/3 innings, he has allowed 81 runs (75 earned) on 132 hits while walking 67 and striking out 161. He has a 1.31 WHIP and teams are batting .233 against him.
Beloit continues its six-game series at Wisconsin through Sunday.
