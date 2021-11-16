GIRLS' BASKETBALL: 20 players to watch this season

The season is underway for all of our area teams.
Once again, there’s plenty of talent in Clark and Floyd counties. With that in mind, here are 20 players to watch this season.
NEVAEH BATES (Jeffersonville)
The 5-foot-8 senior wing averaged 4.6 points and 3.9 rebounds as a junior. She likely won’t be a huge scorer for the Red Devils this season, but she’ll be counted on for defense, hustle and leadership.
CALLIE JO CELICHOWSKI (Floyd Central)
The 6-2 junior center, the area’s tallest player, can be a difference-maker on both ends of the floor for the Highlanders.
EMILY CISSELL (Borden)
The 5-6 junior guard, who averaged 14 points and 4.8 rebounds per game as a sophomore, can score in bunches. She proved that Tuesday night, when she hit a single-game program-record 10 3-pointers and scored a career-high 40 points against Crothersville.
KENNEDY COLEMAN (Charlestown)
The 6-0 sophomore wing averaged a team-best 11 points per game, while shooting 52 percent from the field, as a freshman. She’s picked up where she left off this season. She’s averaging 12.8 points through the Pirates’ first four contests.
HAILEY CRISP (Providence)
The 6-0 junior, who was second on the team in scoring (5.8 ppg) as a sophomore, has been sidelined by an injury early this season. Once she gets healthy, Crisp can give the Pioneers a much-needed inside presence.
DAHJA GAINES (Clarksville)
The 5-8 junior point guard, who averaged only 3.5 points per game as a sophomore, has had to pick up the scoring slack after the graduation of Jasmine Walker and Kylie Perez, who combined to average 23.3 ppg last season. She’s proved up to the challenge early this season, outscoring Crothersville 24-21 in the Generals’ victory over the Tigers on Nov. 9.
KAIDIN JAMES (New Washington)
The 5-8 sophomore guard averaged a team-best 13.1 points and 8.1 rebounds a game as a freshman. She scored a career-high 30 points in the Mustangs’ 60-23 win at Christian Academy last Saturday.
KEEGAN KAISER (Floyd Central)
The 5-9 senior guard averaged 8.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and two assists a game as a junior on her way to earning All-Hoosier Hills Conference honorable mention for the second straight year. She’s off to a strong start in her final season, averaging 15.3 points in Floyd’s first four games.
DEMARIA KING (Charlestown)
The 5-10 senior forward nearly averaged a double-double (9.2 ppg, 9.4 rpg) as a junior. She should have a shot at doing that this season.
TATUM MCFARLAND (Charlestown)
The 5-8 sophomore guard was the leading scorer (9.2 ppg) at Jeffersonville as a freshman. She scored 18 in her first game as a Pirate and has averaged almost 12 through Charlestown’s first four games.
MADDIE NIPPER (Charlestown)
The 5-5 sophomore guard averaged 10.6 points, 3.1 assists, 2.7 rebounds and two steals per game as a freshman. She’s at almost 12 a game through the Pirates’ first four after moving over to the point.
SOPHIA REESE (Jeffersonville)
The 5-6 junior guard, who put up 5.6 points a game as a sophomore, averaged 12.3 through the Red Devils’ first four contests.
MALEEA ROLAND (New Albany)
The 5-7 senior guard, who averaged 6.9 points per game as a junior, is off to a red-hot start for the Bulldogs. She’s put up 17.6 points over New Albany’s first five games.
EMME ROONEY (Silver Creek)
The 5-9 senior wing averaged 4.8 points a game as a junior on the Class 3A state-championship-winning team. She’ll be looked to for more scoring this season. The DePauw commit proved up to the task in the Dragons’ second game, tallying 20 in a win over Seymour last Friday.
SYDNEY SIEROTA (Silver Creek)
The 5-7 senior guard averaged five points per game as the first sub off the bench for the Dragons’ state-title team last season. She’ll put up bigger numbers this season as she moves into the starting lineup.
CADENCE SINGLETON (Jeffersonville)
The 6-0 junior forward averaged 7.6 points and 6.4 rebounds a game as a sophomore. She’s put up almost 10 per game in helping the Red Devils to a 5-0 start.
JAYLI SMITH (Rock Creek)
The 5-10 sophomore forward, a volleyball standout, didn’t play her freshman year. However she proved in her second game, when she put up a double-double (19 points, 12 rebounds), that she could be a big factor this season.
HAYLIE SPEAR (New Washington)
The 5-8 junior forward, who averaged 3.2 points per game as a sophomore, is scoring at a much higher clip this season. She tallied 23 in a recent win over Clarksville.
KYNIDI MASON-STRIVERSON (Silver Creek)
The 5-8 senior point guard averaged 10.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists and three steals per game running the show for the state-title-winning Dragons. One of the best guards in the state, Striverson will continue to stuff the stat sheet this season before heading to the University of Evansville.
TAYLOR TREAT (New Albany)
The 5-6 senior guard, who put up 12.2 points per game as a junior, is off to sizzling start for the ‘Dogs. She averaging 14.6 points through the first five for New Albany.