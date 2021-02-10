NEW WASHINGTON — Lanesville’s Gracie Adams can light up the scoreboard.
In the Class A New Washington Sectional semifinals against Christian Academy last week, the 5-foot-9 senior wing got on a roll, hitting 13 of 20 shots — including eight 3-pointers — and scoring 34 points.
Adams, who’s averaging 21.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, three assists and 2.8 steals per game, leads Lanesville into Saturday’s stacked Springs Valley Regional. The No. 2 Eagles (21-3) take on No. 5 Tecumseh (14-6) at 10 a.m. in the first semifinal. Top-ranked Trinity Lutheran (20-4) will face No. 4 Loogootee at noon in the second semi. The final is slated for 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
“She’s who we go to,” said Angie Hinton, who is in her third year as Lanesville’s head coach. “She’s been our go-to, and go-through, person ever since I’ve been there.”
Back in late November, Adams erupted for 47 points against West Washington without realizing she had scored so much.
“Really you just get caught up in the moment. It doesn’t feel like 47 when you get on a roll and it just flies by,” she said. “It’s exciting. I like it because everybody gets excited. At the end of the night, I just want to be part of a team effort.”
Despite the fact that she’s scored 1,775 points (the most in program history) in her career, Adams hasn’t received much attention from college. Her only full-ride offer is from Newberry College, an NCAA Division II school in South Carolina.
“I really liked it there. I wish it was closer,” Adams said of the school that is a seven-hour drive from Lanesville.
If she doesn’t receive an offer from a school closer to home, Adams said she could opt to concentrate on academics and pursue a degree in criminal justice.
“I’m just keeping my options open,” she said.
Hinton said she doesn’t know why more schools aren’t interested.
“I know she’s a ‘tweener — she’s not a guard, she’s not a forward, (but) she’s a shooter,” Hinton said. “Her defense has gotten better. We’re hoping a long run gets her attention.”
Hinton, who guided New Albany to a 26-0 record and the Class 4A state title in 1999, said she remains hopeful.
“I know there are schools out there,” she said. “She’s a team player and she’s a workhorse. ... Goodness gracious, just watch some film on her.”
She could get that attention with deep tournament run.
The Eagles face a formidable foe in the Braves, who beat them 65-58 in last year’s regional semis and 61-46 on Dec. 28. Tecumseh, which is unbeaten against Class A foes this season, is led by junior Kaybree Oxley, who’s averaging 19.4 point, 10.8 rebounds and 3.9 steals per game.
“It’s going to be tough,” Hinton said of the regional. “You’ve got four really good teams. It’s like a state championship in that regional. I think we have the ability to do it and so do the other teams.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.