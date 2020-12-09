Skylarlong.jpg

Charlestown’s Skylar Cochran puts up a shot during last season’s sectional game against North Harrison. The senior is 19.8 points through the first four games for the Pirates.

 Photo by Joe Ullrich

AREA SCORING LEADERS

Through Tuesday’s games

Player (school) Games Points PPG

Skylar Cochran (Charlestown) 4 79 19.8

Kaidin James (New Washington) 9 131 14.6

Alana Striverson (Silver Creek) 7 92 13.1

Jaclyn Emly (Silver Creek) 7 90 12.9

Kennedy Coleman (Charlestown) 4 51 12.8

Marissa Gasaway (Silver Creek) 7 89 12.7

Jasmine Walker (Clarksville) 8 98 12.3

Layne Burke (New Albany) 8 89 11.1

Emily Cissell (Borden) 6 80 11.1

Kynidi Striverson (Silver Creek) 7 75 10.7

CONFERENCE STANDINGS

HOOSIER HILLS CONFERENCE

Bedford NL 3-0 7-1

Madison 2-0 3-4

Columbus East 1-0 6-4

Jennings County 1-1 5-2

Seymour 0-1 4-3

New Albany 0-1 2-6

Floyd Central 0-2 2-3

Jeffersonville 0-2 1-6

Tuesday’s results

Bedford NL 84, Jeffersonville 37

Jennings County 57, Seymour 39

Martinsville 73, Columbus East 65

Wednesday’s result

Silver Creek 79, Floyd Central 37

Tonight’s games

New Albany at Scottsburg, 7:30 p.m.

Seymour at Bedford NL, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Bloomington North at Floyd Central, 1:30 p.m.

Columbus East at Jeffersonville, 1:30 p.m.

Jennings County at New Albany, 1:30 p.m.

Seymour at Madison, 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s games

Columbus North at Seymour, 7:30 p.m.

Floyd Central at Crawford County, 7:30 p.m.

Jeffersonville at Charlestown, 7:30 p.m.

MID-SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Salem 3-0 8-1

Silver Creek 2-0 8-0

Brownstown Central 3-1 5-3

North Harrison 2-1 5-1

Corydon Central 2-1 5-3

Charlestown 1-1 3-1

Scottsburg 2-2 4-3

Austin 0-3 4-6

Eastern 0-3 3-3

Clarksville 0-3 3-5

Tuesday’s results

Clarksville 49, CAI 12

Salem 53, Brownstown Central 42

Wednesday’s games

Silver Creek 79, Floyd Central 37

Corydon Central 58, Austin 40

Tonight’s games

Rock Creek at Clarksville, 6 p.m.

Charlestown at Henryville, 7:30 p.m.

Eastern at West Washington, 7:30 p.m.

New Albany at Scottsburg, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s games

Corydon Central at Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s game

Austin at Brownstown Central, 1:30 p.m.

North Harrison at Jasper, 1:30 p.m.

Clarksville at Eastern, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s games

Brownstown Central at Clarksville, 6:30 p.m.

Jeffersonville at Charlestown, 7:30 p.m.

Paoli at North Harrison, 7:30 p.m.

Providence at Austin, 7:30 p.m.

Silver Creek at Scottsburg, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Borden 2-0 5-1

Lanesville 1-0 10-1

New Washington 1-0 4-5

Crothersville 0-1 0-4

South Central 0-1 0-6

Henryville 0-2 1-6

Tuesday’s results

Borden 39, South Central 26

Henryville 37, West Washington 29

Lanesville 63, Paoli 40

Tonight’s game

South Central at Crothersville, 6 p.m.

Borden at Lanesville, 6 p.m.

Charlestown at Henryville, 7:30 p.m.

New Washington at Southwestern, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Rock Creek at Crothersville, 11 a.m.

Borden at Providence, noon

Monday’s game

Cannelton at Crothersville, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s games

Borden at Southwestern, 7:30 p.m.

