AREA SCORING LEADERS
Through Tuesday’s games
Player (school) Games Points PPG
Skylar Cochran (Charlestown) 4 79 19.8
Kaidin James (New Washington) 9 131 14.6
Alana Striverson (Silver Creek) 7 92 13.1
Jaclyn Emly (Silver Creek) 7 90 12.9
Kennedy Coleman (Charlestown) 4 51 12.8
Marissa Gasaway (Silver Creek) 7 89 12.7
Jasmine Walker (Clarksville) 8 98 12.3
Layne Burke (New Albany) 8 89 11.1
Emily Cissell (Borden) 6 80 11.1
Kynidi Striverson (Silver Creek) 7 75 10.7
CONFERENCE STANDINGS
HOOSIER HILLS CONFERENCE
Bedford NL 3-0 7-1
Madison 2-0 3-4
Columbus East 1-0 6-4
Jennings County 1-1 5-2
Seymour 0-1 4-3
New Albany 0-1 2-6
Floyd Central 0-2 2-3
Jeffersonville 0-2 1-6
Tuesday’s results
Bedford NL 84, Jeffersonville 37
Jennings County 57, Seymour 39
Martinsville 73, Columbus East 65
Wednesday’s result
Silver Creek 79, Floyd Central 37
Tonight’s games
New Albany at Scottsburg, 7:30 p.m.
Seymour at Bedford NL, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s games
Bloomington North at Floyd Central, 1:30 p.m.
Columbus East at Jeffersonville, 1:30 p.m.
Jennings County at New Albany, 1:30 p.m.
Seymour at Madison, 1:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s games
Columbus North at Seymour, 7:30 p.m.
Floyd Central at Crawford County, 7:30 p.m.
Jeffersonville at Charlestown, 7:30 p.m.
MID-SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
Salem 3-0 8-1
Silver Creek 2-0 8-0
Brownstown Central 3-1 5-3
North Harrison 2-1 5-1
Corydon Central 2-1 5-3
Charlestown 1-1 3-1
Scottsburg 2-2 4-3
Austin 0-3 4-6
Eastern 0-3 3-3
Clarksville 0-3 3-5
Tuesday’s results
Clarksville 49, CAI 12
Salem 53, Brownstown Central 42
Wednesday’s games
Silver Creek 79, Floyd Central 37
Corydon Central 58, Austin 40
Tonight’s games
Rock Creek at Clarksville, 6 p.m.
Charlestown at Henryville, 7:30 p.m.
Eastern at West Washington, 7:30 p.m.
New Albany at Scottsburg, 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s games
Corydon Central at Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s game
Austin at Brownstown Central, 1:30 p.m.
North Harrison at Jasper, 1:30 p.m.
Clarksville at Eastern, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s games
Brownstown Central at Clarksville, 6:30 p.m.
Jeffersonville at Charlestown, 7:30 p.m.
Paoli at North Harrison, 7:30 p.m.
Providence at Austin, 7:30 p.m.
Silver Creek at Scottsburg, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Borden 2-0 5-1
Lanesville 1-0 10-1
New Washington 1-0 4-5
Crothersville 0-1 0-4
South Central 0-1 0-6
Henryville 0-2 1-6
Tuesday’s results
Borden 39, South Central 26
Henryville 37, West Washington 29
Lanesville 63, Paoli 40
Tonight’s game
South Central at Crothersville, 6 p.m.
Borden at Lanesville, 6 p.m.
Charlestown at Henryville, 7:30 p.m.
New Washington at Southwestern, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s games
Rock Creek at Crothersville, 11 a.m.
Borden at Providence, noon
Monday’s game
Cannelton at Crothersville, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s games
Borden at Southwestern, 7:30 p.m.
