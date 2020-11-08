sna4.jpg

New Albany's Layne Burke goes up for a shot against Seymour on Jan. 30, 2020. 

NEW ALBANY — Senior forward Layne Burke scored 16 of her game-high 24 points in the first quarter to lead New Albany to an 82-34 victory over visiting Evansville Bosse in the season-opener for both Saturday afternoon at the Doghouse.

Behind Burke's big start the Bulldogs led 23-6 at the end of the first period. They increased their advantage to 52-15 by halftime en route to a 48-point triumph in new coach Shelby Gliebe's debut.

Burke's classmate Delani Ewing tallied 10 points, as did Taylor Treat, while Journey Howard added nine for New Albany.

The Bulldogs (1-0) next visit Brownstown Central at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night. 

NEW ALBANY 82, EVANSVILLE BOSSE 34

Evans. Bosse   6    9    7  12 — 34

New Albany   23  29  18  12 — 82

     Ev. Bosse (0-1): G. Doty 2, K. Hardiman 2, A. Lindsey 16, J. Baker 6, L. Sweeney 2, N. Smelser 4, A. Compton 2.

     New Albany (1-0): Taylor Treat 10, Delani Ewing 10, Journey Howard 9, Alaina Walker 4, Layne Burke 24, Vanessa Burns 7, Myah Mitchell 7, Anasha Crowdus 5, Joy Robinson 6.

     3-point field goals: Ev. Bosse 3 (Baker 2, Lindsey); New Albany 4 (Ewing 2, Burns, Crowdus).

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you