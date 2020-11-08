NEW ALBANY — Senior forward Layne Burke scored 16 of her game-high 24 points in the first quarter to lead New Albany to an 82-34 victory over visiting Evansville Bosse in the season-opener for both Saturday afternoon at the Doghouse.
Behind Burke's big start the Bulldogs led 23-6 at the end of the first period. They increased their advantage to 52-15 by halftime en route to a 48-point triumph in new coach Shelby Gliebe's debut.
Burke's classmate Delani Ewing tallied 10 points, as did Taylor Treat, while Journey Howard added nine for New Albany.
The Bulldogs (1-0) next visit Brownstown Central at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
NEW ALBANY 82, EVANSVILLE BOSSE 34
Evans. Bosse 6 9 7 12 — 34
New Albany 23 29 18 12 — 82
Ev. Bosse (0-1): G. Doty 2, K. Hardiman 2, A. Lindsey 16, J. Baker 6, L. Sweeney 2, N. Smelser 4, A. Compton 2.
New Albany (1-0): Taylor Treat 10, Delani Ewing 10, Journey Howard 9, Alaina Walker 4, Layne Burke 24, Vanessa Burns 7, Myah Mitchell 7, Anasha Crowdus 5, Joy Robinson 6.
3-point field goals: Ev. Bosse 3 (Baker 2, Lindsey); New Albany 4 (Ewing 2, Burns, Crowdus).
