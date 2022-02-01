RAMSEY — Corydon Central used a huge fourth quarter to defeat Charlestown 52-39 in the opening game of the Class 3A North Harrison Sectional on Tuesday night.
The 12th-ranked Panthers outscored the Pirates 20-8 in the final frame en route to their first sectional win since 2013.
After leading 26-24 at halftime, Charlestown managed just two field goals in the second half against Corydon’s rugged defense.
“They just out-toughed us. There’s no secret to it,” said Pirates head coach Scott Matthews, whose team shot 34 percent in defeat. “They got every rebound, they got every loose ball and I thought (Bailey) Orme and (Josie) Vaughn dominated on the perimeter on the defensive end and (Ava) Weber got every ball inside. Hopefully our younger kids can take this as a learning lesson. We have plenty of skill and knowhow, but sometimes it comes down to competitiveness. Corydon just out-toughed us.”
Weber, the Panthers’ standout, pumped in 29 points to lead all scorers. The junior power forward netted 11 in the fourth period.
“Ava’s just an amazing kid,” said Corydon Central head coach Josh Conrad, whose team has now beaten Charlestown three straight times. “She works hard in the classroom and the basketball court. The other kids do a good job finding her and most of the time she finishes.”
The Pirates came out of the gates on fire and led 12-6 at the first stop.
Junior Tatum McFarland, who led Charlestown with 13 points, hit two of her four 3-pointers in the first stanza. Sophomore Maddie Nipper then scored six of her 11 points in the second quarter to help the Pirates take a two-point lead into the locker room.
“I think McFarland’s 3s in the first half helped keep us in it,” Matthews said. “I told the kids at halftime that I thought we did exactly what we wanted to do against them defensively, but it doesn’t do a whole lot of good when we can’t get a rebound or loose ball. I thought we had our chances in the first half to get a nice lead, but we couldn’t grab the ball to have a chance to push out the lead.”
Corydon (20-2) won the battle of the backboards 35-27 and forced 23 Pirate turnovers. The Panthers keyed on Demaria King all night and held Charlestown’s lone senior to six points.
“The pressure Orme and Vaughn put on our guards prevented Demaria from getting the ball as much as we wanted,” Matthews said. “I thought Demaria was open a lot, but we just couldn’t find her. Our passes were nowhere near on time or on target. Their defense just rattled us.”
The Pirates (17-6) are slated to lose only King off this team, but she’ll be a big loss, according to Matthews.
“I can’t say enough about Demaria King,” he said. “She’s the best leader I’ve ever had and she’s a fabulous basketball player. She’s an amazing player and leader and even a better person. It will be a tough road ahead for us without her.”
Corydon advances to face Salem (11-9) at 6 p.m. Friday night in the first semifinal of the sectional.
First-round action continues Wednesday night at North Harrison, where the host Lady Cats (9-12) will face Madison (11-8) at 6 p.m. and fourth-ranked Silver Creek (20-2) will take on Scottsburg (11-11) around 7:30 p.m. The winners of those two games will face off at 7:30 p.m. Friday night in the second semi.
.
CLASS 3A NORTH HARRISON SECTIONAL
Tuesday's first-round game
CORYDON CENTRAL 52, CHARLESTOWN 39
Charlestown 12 14 5 8 — 39
Corydon Central 6 18 8 20 — 52
Charlestown (17-6): Laney Hawkins 2, Maddie Nipper 11, Ashlyn Moore 3, Kennedy Coleman 4, Tatum McFarland 13, Demaria King 6.
Corydon Central (20-2): Ava Weber 29, Morgan Adams 3, Jaiden Cantrell 2, Bailey Orme 4, Chloe Cannon 1, Josie Vaughn 13.
3-point field goals: Charlestown 5 of 15 (Nipper, McFarland 4), Corydon Central 2 of 7 (Adams, Vaughn).
Rebounds: Charlestown 27, Corydon Central 35.
Turnovers: Charlestown 23, Corydon Central 12.
Field-goal shooting: Charlestown 11 of 32, Corydon Central 20 of 53.
Free-throw shooting: Charlestown 12 of 19, Corydon Central 10 of 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.