GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Big run fuels Red Devils past Dragons

JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville broke a three-game losing streak to Silver Creek Friday night at Johnson Arena.
The Runnin’ Red Devils kept the pressure on all night and got past the Dragons 69-62.
Jeff (5-2) forced 32 Dragon turnovers and placed three players in doubles figures to remain undefeated at home this season.
“Playing up-tempo there are some pros and cons,” Red Devils head coach Cory Norman said, noting that his team had 26 giveaways. “I’m not happy with our turnovers, but when we get things going fast all the numbers get higher. We had some girls play really well tonight, but I just told the girls in the locker room that I want four or five girls that have great nights every night. When everybody scores we’re harder to guard and have a better chance of success.”
For Creek (1-3), it was the second close loss in three days to a Clark County-rival.
“I’m never happy with getting beat, but this was a great game for our young team,” said Dragons head coach Scott Schoen, whose team dropped a tough contest 48-41 at Charlestown on Wednesday. “Cory is doing a great job here and has his kids playing really hard. There were times we got out-toughed on a few possessions and we may have gotten a little tired at the wrong time.”
Jeff was led by junior Elle Marble’s 14 points, including three triples. Classmate La’Kyra Johnson scored 12 and senior Sophia Reese added 11 for the Red Devils, who picked up their first over Silver Creek since a 62-40 triumph on Nov, 16, 2018.
“The coaches do a really good job of getting us going,” Reese said. “We love playing this fast pace. It really plays to our strengths.”
The Red Devils turned up the heat early by forcing 11 Creek turnovers in the first period and led 15-10 at the first stop.
“Coming into this game we talked about if we made mistakes they had to be aggressive mistakes going toward our basket,” Schoen said. “We knew we’d have to limit their runs and Jeff started hot and we got rattled a little bit. But I was so happy with how we responded all night.”
The Dragons battled back in the second frame and led 26-25 at halftime. Jeff shot just 27 percent in the first half.
“I thought we had some selfish moments in the first half and that hurt us,” he said. “We did too much gambling on defense and one-on-one on offense. That’s not what we do here. We got back on track in the second half.”
The Creekers opened the third period on fire and claimed a 36-31 lead, forcing a Jeff timeout with 4:08 left in the stanza.
Then the home team went on a run that decided the game.
Coming out of that timeout, the Red Devils went on a 24-2 surge that lasted into the early part of the fourth quarter as they turned a five-point deficit into a 55-38 lead with 5:52 to play.
“When the going gets tough we just have to get a little tougher,” Schoen said. “There were times we had our hands on the ball in that stretch and they just beat us to it. My hats off to Jeff because they just keep coming at you in waves. I was proud of our girls because they kept fighting till the very end.”
Marble hit her three triples during the big Jeff run that turned the tide toward the red and white for good.
“When we had our runs it was us focusing on our strengths and playing as a team,” she said. “When we regrouped and did what we needed to do, we played much better.”
Freshman Brooklynn Renn led all scorers with 16 points and 18 rebounds. Fellow rookie Emma Schoen added 14 off the bench, including three bombs, while Lydia Wright added 11.
“Brooklynn is playing great right now,” Schoen said. “She has had two really good games this week. I thought Katy Rooney did a good job of coming in and settling us down at times. Sophomore Lydia Wright did a nice job of slashing to the rim and finishing.”
Jeff is back in action at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night, when it hosts second-ranked Bedford North Lawrence in its Hoosier Hills Conference-opener.
Silver Creek will next host North Harrison at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.
.
JEFFERSONVILLE 69, SILVER CREEK 62
Silver Creek 10 16 12 24 — 62
Jeffersonville 15 10 22 22 — 69
Silver Creek (1-3): Emma Schoen 14, Katy Rooney 2, Kiara Gant 5, Brooklynn Renn 16, Ellie Falkenstein 5, Lydia Wright 11, Oliva Johnston 7, Addison Foley 2.
Jeffersonville (5-2): Sophia Reese 11, Elle Marble 14, La’Kyra Johnson 12, Myah Johnson 5, Brooklyn Carter 9, Maranda Mason 7, Averielle Baker 4, Allenae Booth 2, LaQaya Gold 5.
3-point field goals: Silver Creek 8 (Schoen 4, Gant, Renn 2, Wright); Jeffersonville 9 (Reese, Marble 3, M. Johnson, Carter 2, Mason, Gold).
Rebounds: Silver Creek 46, Jeffersonville 41.
Turnovers: Silver Creek 32, Jeffersonville 26.
Field-goal shooting: Silver Creek 20 of 51, Jeffersonville 26 of 64.
Free-throw shooting: Silver Creek 8 of 18, Jeffersonville 9 of 22.
Junior varsity: Silver Creek 40-38.