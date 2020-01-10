CLARKSVILLE — Natalie Boesing scored 32 points to earn game MVP honors as Providence downed host Clarksville 53-38 in Friday night's Town Championship.
Brigid Welch added eight points for the Pioneers, who built a 24-17 halftime lead then outscored the Generals 15-9 in the third period to take control.
Jasmine Walker tallied 28 points to pace Clarksville (2-12).
Providence (9-7) hosts Southwestern at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night. Meanwhile the Generals (2-12) play at Brownstown Central at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
PROVIDENCE 53, CLARKSVILLE 38
Providence 14 10 15 14—53
Clarksville 11 6 9 12—38
Providence (9-7): Kaylee Kaiser 5, Natalie Boesing 32, Lauren Castleberry 2, Brigid Welch 8, Maggie Purichia 3, Brooklynn Nolot 3.
Clarksville (2-12): Shaelin Bruner 2, Emma Winsor 5, Mackenzie Spalding 3, Walker 28.
3-point field goals: Providence 2 (Kaiser, Purichia); Clarksville 0
