CLARKSVILLE — Natalie Boesing scored 32 points to earn game MVP honors as Providence downed host Clarksville 53-38 in Friday night's Town Championship. 

Brigid Welch added eight points for the Pioneers, who built a 24-17 halftime lead then outscored the Generals 15-9 in the third period to take control. 

Jasmine Walker tallied 28 points to pace Clarksville (2-12). 

Providence (9-7) hosts Southwestern at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night. Meanwhile the Generals (2-12) play at Brownstown Central at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.  

PROVIDENCE 53, CLARKSVILLE 38

Providence     14     10     15     14—53

Clarksville       11      6       9     12—38

     Providence (9-7): Kaylee Kaiser 5, Natalie Boesing 32, Lauren Castleberry 2, Brigid Welch 8, Maggie Purichia 3, Brooklynn Nolot 3. 

     Clarksville (2-12): Shaelin Bruner 2, Emma Winsor 5, Mackenzie Spalding 3, Walker 28. 

     3-point field goals: Providence 2 (Kaiser, Purichia); Clarksville 0

