BORDEN — Top-ranked Lanesville and No. 9 Borden are headed for a collision after both rolled to big wins in the Class A Borden Sectional semifinals Friday night.
The Braves blistered West Washington 60-32 in the first semi before the Eagles rolled to a 58-24 triumph over Rock Creek.
When Borden (17-6) faces Lanesville (23-2) at 7 p.m. tonight it will be a rematch of a Dec. 8 game the Eagles won 52-38 on their homecourt. Lanesville will be going for its fifth straight sectional crown.
BRAVES BEAT SENATORS
The Braves used a devastating 18-0 run in the second quarter to take complete control.
During that surge, Borden freshman Ava Wheeler scored nine of her game-high 18 points.
“When she’s hitting jump shots she’s really hard to guard,” Braves coach Matt Vick said of Wheeler.
When Wheeler converted a put-back with 4 minutes, 20 seconds left in the second quarter, the Borden lead had ballooned to 25-7.
Senior Emily Cissell completed the run with a 3-pointer at the 2:56 mark that put the Braves ahead 28-7.
“When these girls can get out and run and pressure, they’re pretty good,” Vick said.
From there, it only got worse for the Senators (8-15).
Fellow freshman Riley Rarick added 14 points for the Braves.
SLOW-STARTING EAGLES CLIP CREEK
The Eagles needed to knock off quite a bit of rust in the first quarter, when they hit just two of their first 17 shots.
Playing only its second game since Jan. 17, Lanesville led just 11-5 at the end of the first quarter.
The Lanesville lead steadily grew throughout the contest as the Eagles started to hit a few more shots.
“They were a little tight,” Lanesville coach Angie Hinton said. “When you’re the favorite it is difficult. You’ll get everybody’s best shot. This is Indiana basketball, it’s the sectional.”
The Eagles finished 23 of 70 from the field for 32 percent.
“They’re No. 1 in the state for a reason,” Rock Creek coach Sara Nord said of Lanesville. “They’re good; they’re polished. You can’t just stop one or two players. Plus, they have two of the best coaches in the state.”
In spite of the poor start, Hinton said she’s still confident this postseason.
“I trust this team more than any team I’ve ever had at Lanesville,” she said. “I think (the final) will be a good game. Borden’s a very good basketball team and they can shoot the ball.”
For Rock Creek, freshman Ahleeyah Brown led the Lions with 11 points.
CLASS A BORDEN SECTIONAL
Friday’s semifinals
BORDEN 60, WEST WASHINGTON 32
Borden 10 22 14 14 — 60
West Wash 4 10 9 9 — 32
Borden (17-6): Riley Rarick 14, Ava Wheeler 18, AJ Mallad 13, Emma Hart 5, Paige Robinson 3, Emily Cissell 7.
West Washington (8-15): Lilly Thompson 9. Jayla Batt 5, Shelby Griffitts 1, Emma Schmidt 2, Abby Young 1, Ava Woods 5, Meredith Deaton 6, Riley Hall 3.
3-point field goals: Borden 8 (Rarick 2, Wheeler 1, Mallad 3, Robinson 1, Cissell 1); WW 0.
.
LANESVILLE 58, ROCK CREEK 24
Lanesville 11 14 21 12 — 58
Rock Creek 5 6 7 6 — 24
Lanesville (23-2): Hadley Crosier 12, Hilton Brumley 3, Ava Kerr 8, Allison Campbell 13, Morgan Sonner 8, Shelby Allen 6, Jane Davis 2, Emma Davis 5, Ellie Schneider 1.
Rock Creek (15-7): Emily Schreck 2, Chloe Carter 2, Ahleeyah Brown 11, Kelis Dansby 5, Nevaeh McWilliams 2, Jayli Smith 2.
3-point field goals: Lanesville 2 (Brumley 1, Davis 1); Rock Creek 1 (Dansby 1).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.