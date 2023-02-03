AUSTIN — Brownstown Central slipped past Providence 30-28 in the semifinals of the Class 2A Austin Sectional on Friday night.
It was a grueling, defensive battle where every possession mattered and, fittingly, it came down to the final play.
Trailing by two with 14 seconds remaining, Pioneers' Addison Smith came up with a steal at midcourt. The standout freshman guard drove to the hoop, but narrowly missed a runner in the lane that would have sent the game to overtime.
The Braves (18-7) pulled down the rebound as time expired and advanced to tonight’s championship game against the host Eagles (17-9) at 7 p.m. Austin advanced with a 54-49 win over Southwestern in Friday’s second semi.
“We had a shot at the end and the ball just rolled out. Addison Smith is an amazing player and she’s going to continue to be one of the best players in the area,” Providence head coach Brad Burden said afterward. “I just told her that I’ve seen a lot of players that have missed last-second shots that have went on to make ones in even bigger settings. I think that’s going to be the case for her.”
Smith led the Pioneers (15-9) with nine points and hit one 3-pointer. Senior Lillie Weber added eight and nailed two shots from downtown.
“Coach Burden does a really nice job and I think Providence plays harder than any team I’ve ever coached against,” Brownstown head coach Brandon Allman said. “I knew it was going to be tough to score for both teams. Both teams really get after it defensively. I didn’t think we were going to turn it over as much as we did, but some of that is Providence’s defense. (Addison) Smith does a better job than anybody we’ve faced all year at anticipating passes and getting deflections.”
The Braves, who are looking for their fourth straight sectional title tonight after dropping down from 3A, boast five experienced seniors and controlled the paint most of the night. It was difficult for the Pioneers to penetrate Brownstown’s half-court zone and every rebound was a battle.
“When preparing for this game it hit me that Coach Allman and his seniors have never lost a sectional game,” Burden said. “We have a very young team, so this setting was new to them. The way they hung in there and battled, I’m just super proud of them.”
It was clear from the beginning that both defenses would dominate the game. Providence led 5-2 at the first stop as it held the Braves to 1 for 10 shooting in the opening frame. The Pioneers then weathered their seven second-quarter turnovers to post a 13-12 halftime lead.
“Their physicality really disrupted us,” said Burden, whose team played without freshman forward Avery Smith (concussion). “We turned it over more tonight and that’s uncharacteristic of our team. We really missed Avery tonight, but we had kids who stepped up and played really hard.”
Brownstown claimed a 20-14 lead midway through the third, but the resilient Pioneers closed within 23-21 heading into the final stanza.
“I felt like Brownstown had the momentum a few times, but we found a way to get a stop and hit a shot and we just kept fighting,” Burden said.
The Pioneers say goodbye to two seniors, cousins Lillie and Kate Weber.
“Our seniors are two of my favorite kids of all time,” Burden said. “They have been on teams the last few years that have struggled to win and they’ve stuck with it. They leave it all on the floor and are very special to me. Most importantly, they are great role models and high-character kids who have left a great mark on the program.”
.
CLASS 2A AUSTIN SECTIONAL
Friday’s semifinal
BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL 30, PROVIDENCE 28
Brownstown 2 10 11 7 — 30
Providence 5 8 8 7 — 28
Brownstown Central (18-7): Kalee Borden 12, Maddie Hackman 11, Jenna Klosterman 5, Camryn Thompson 2.
Providence (15-9): Lillie Weber 8, Addison Smith 9, Livy Theobald 4, Molly Richards 4, Grace Denis 3.
3-point field goals: Brownstown Central 3 of 19 (Hackman 2, Klosterman), Providence 4 of 19 (Weber 2, Smith, Denis).
Rebounds: Brownstown Central 33, Providence 25.
Turnovers: Brownstown Central 18, Providence 20.
Field-goal shooting: Brownstown Central 11 of 39, Providence 10 of 30.
Free-throw shooting: Brownstown Central 5 of 8, Providence 4 of 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.